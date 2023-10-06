Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland The Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) - On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) - The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) -The Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity, 8th October. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The EIGHTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY, 8th October at half past eleven (Morning Prayer). Thursday 12th October at ten o’clock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five o’clock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten oclock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o clock and four o’clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen Co. Fermanagh (St. Macartin’s Cathedral). The Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity, 10th October. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartin’s Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) -Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE EIGHTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Shephard, Stanford in C, Psalm 39: vv 1-7, Stanford: Beati quorum via, Preacher: The Revd G.V. Wharton, B.Th., M.Phil., Prebendary of Dunlavin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir with the Past Choristers Association - Responses: Radcliffe, Stanford in Bb Psalm: 150, Bairstow: Blessed city, heavenly Salem, Preacher: The Revd G.V. Wharton, B.Th., M.Phil., Prebendary of Dunlavin. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 on Monday - Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday - Friday. SAID EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website at https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting Uni Church Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin - Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Kiltennel 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 8.00pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan - Service-times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am -venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). HARVEST SERVICE at 7:30pm in Knockbride on 8th October. All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org --or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down -Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity, 8th October. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. 18-35 Join us for an informal lunch the first Sunday of the month, directly after the second service, around 12.45pm. See our FB page for details. Evening service is at 7pm. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St James) Bray, (St James) Bray, Co. Wicklow The EIGHTEENTH Sunday after Trinity, 8th October at 10:30am, with Church Prayer Gathering at 9:45am. Crinken is an evangelical, gospel-centred, Jesus-focused church located in South Dublin/North Wicklow. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill, and we would love to see you at one of our services. For more information, visit; https://crinken.com

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes), Co. Wexford. The 18th Sunday after Trinity, 8th October. St. Pauls Church, Templescobin at 9:30am (HARVEST SERVICE), St. Mary’s Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Holy Communion) and St. Paul’s Church, Clone at 5pm (HARVEST). No Saturday evening Service. Midweek Holy Communion is in The Parish Meeting Room in the Rectory, every Thursday at 10.30am with refreshments served afterwards. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City, meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin, is an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion) and 11am (Service of the Word). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

Malahide and St Doulagh’s, Co. Dublin - (United Parishes of Malahide, Portmarnock and St. Doulagh’s). The Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity, 8th Oct. St. Andrew’s, Malahide at 8am (Holy Communion 1) in St. Marnock’s Chapel, and 11.30am (Holy Communion 2) also at St. Andrew’s Church, Malahide. St. Doulagh’s, Balgriffin at 10am (Holy Communion 2). For more information, visit https://malahide.dublin.anglican.org/ -ALL WELCOME. Revd. Canon David I Gillespie

St Anne’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City - Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. St. Annes is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, Thanksgiving for the Blessings of Harvest. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church. The OPW Visitor Centre is open every day.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue Today, 11.00 Church of South India liturgy in the Malayalam language. Tomorrow, Service of the Word with Thanksgiving for the Blessings of Harvest. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. To find out more, visit, https://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org -Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin - Sunday Service is at 11am, and all are welcome. Our church building is located on the Tonlegee Road, close to the junction with Springdale Road. Further details are found at http://www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org/

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin - 9:15am (with Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Parish Eucharist and Litany). Our mid-week service is each Wednesday morning at 10:30am followed by our Bible Study after the service. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City - Sundays at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Bray Methodist Church, Co. Wicklow - The Church meets in the Florence Road church every Sunday at 10am for worship. Everyone is welcome and Holy Communion is usually celebrated the first Sunday of the month. Rev Mark Forsyth. Visit our website at http://www.braymethodist.ie/ and -for regular updates -visit https://www.facebook.com/braymethodist

Clontarf Methodist Church, Dublin - we meet every Sunday at 11:30am (at the junction of St. Lawrence Road and Clontarf Road, Dublin 3). All Welcome. Minister: Rev Ivor Owens

Dublin Central Mission, Methodist Church. Sunday Service is at 11am and Zoom fellowship meetings are on Sundays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin - Sunday Services are at 10am and 11:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is at 8pm. Friday Morning Prayer is from 7am to 7:30am. Just click on the link on our website. ALL WELCOME. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie - Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny -1st and 3rd Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Athy -10am at Portlaoise (with Holy Communion) and 11:45am at Athy (Holy Communion). We meet on Sunday afternoon at Mountmellick at 4pm -again, with Holy Communion. For more information, visit: https://laoiskildaremethodist.com/

Skerries Methodist Church, Co. Dublin - 12 noon at Strand Street, Skerries. Minister: Rev Michael Jones. All Welcome.

Sutton Methodist Church, Co. Dublin at 10am. We are located at the corner of Howth Road and Church Road, about a quarter of a mile (400m) on the Howth side of Sutton Cross. All Welcome. Rev. Ivor Owens.

Wicklow Methodist Church meets at 11:45am at New Street, Convent Road, Wicklow Town. Sunday School is normally on the 2nd and 4th Sundays, and Holy Communion normally on 1st Sunday in the month. Visitors are always welcome, and please do join us for a cup of tea or coffee after the service. Rev Mark Forsyth. For more information, visit: https://sites.google.com/site/wicklowmethodist/collection