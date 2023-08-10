€36m employment scheme for people with disabilities seeks project applicants

Heather Humphreys says Ireland, with one of the lowest employment rates for people with disabilities in the EU, 'must do more', particularly at a time of full employment. Photograph: Maxwells

The Government has announced a multi-million euro programme aimed at supporting people with disabilities to enter the workforce.

The scheme, called WorkAbility: Inclusive Pathways to Employment Programme, will run from 2024 to 2028 and has an overall budget of up to €36.29 million.

It will be co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus and seeks to support 5,000 people with disabilities into education and employment.

The WorkAbility programme, which is for those aged 16 and older, will support national, regional and local organisations that have experience of working with people with disabilities and who can provide progressive pathways into education, training and employment.

The programme also aims to build the capacity of employers to recruit, retain and progress people with disabilities within their workforce.

Applications for the programme opened on Thursday, with applications closing on September 7th. It will be managed by Pobal, who will appraise the applications and notify successful applicants by the middle of November.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said it is known that it is more difficult for people with disabilities to enter employment.

“Ireland has one of the lowest employment rates for people with disabilities in the EU. At a time of full employment in this country, we must do more,” she said.

“I am focused on improving and extending supports to help more people with disabilities get into employment and stay in the workforce. The WorkAbility Programme aims to bring people with disabilities closer to the world of work to help ensure that they realise their employment ambitions.”

Application form and guidelines can be downloaded from the Pobal website.