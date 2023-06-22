Calls for urgent action on exploitation of girls in care by ‘gangs’ of predators

The findings were based on interviews with staff who work with children in the care of Tusla, the child and family agency

Research revealing multiple instances of the organised sexual exploitation of teenage girls living in State care by groups of predatory men needed “urgent political attention”, a group working with children in care has said.

Vulnerable girls were being groomed and coerced into sex acts with multiple men, in exchange for goods such as clothes and jewellery, or at the instruction of older men they viewed as their boyfriends.

The study by University College Dublin (UCD) School of Social Policy detailed cases of girls being taken from residential care homes by taxis and brought to hotels, where they were then sexually exploited and abused, often after being supplied with drugs.

The findings prompted the researchers to call for an "immediate investigation" into the organised exploitation.

Most of the 21 staff interviewed for the study had a “strong impression” the exploitation was being carried out by “co-ordinated networks, or gangs, of predatory men”.

Responding to the findings, Marissa Ryan, chief executive of Epic, an organisation that advocates for children in care, said the revelations needed “urgent political attention”.

Ms Ryan said it was clear those seeking to exploit children would act on “weaknesses” in the child protection system.

The new research had laid bare “serious inadequacies” in the protection of children living in residential care homes, which needed to be addressed urgently, she said.

“Where the State is acting in loco parentis, it must treat its obligations to these children as seriously as any parent would,” she told The Irish Times.

Ms Ryan said failures to identify cases of grooming and suspected exploitation of girls in residential care homes were “symptoms of the wider pressure on the care system at present”.

Insufficient numbers of social workers and social care staff often resulted in a reliance on “temporary, inexperienced, agency staff filling gaps”, she said.

While there are about 5,600 children in State care, only about 400 live in group care homes run by either Tusla or contracted providers.

Girls as young as 12 were being exploited by older men they viewed as their boyfriends, who were coercing them into sexual acts with other men, the study found.

In response to the findings, Tusla accepted at times it had failed to keep children safe, in part “because of a lack of residential places available” to move a child elsewhere.

Dr Mary Canning, the co-author of the study and academic with the UCD-based sexual exploitation research programme, said she was “horrified” at the findings.

She said Tusla was facing major challenges sourcing additional accommodation, which would allow them to move girls suspected of being groomed to a new group home to try to disrupt the attempted exploitation.

The research also showed it was crucial children in care had “continuity” in their social workers so they could build a rapport, rather than having a constant turnover of staff, she said.