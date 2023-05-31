Abortion review chair rejects FG TD’s claim that changes would spark legal challenge

Barrister Marie O’Shea told TDs that the chief medical officer had confirmed to her that there is “no medical reason” for the three-day waiting period to access termination medication. Photograph: Oireachtas TV

The chairwoman of a review into the State’s abortion law has rejected claims from a Fine Gael TD that her recommendations for change would result in a legal challenge.

Barrister Marie O’Shea told an Oireachtas committee that, on the contrary, failing to implement the changes she has recommended could result in legal challenges and the taoiseach of the day issuing a fresh apology to women.

In a report submitted to Government last month, Ms O’Shea called for the decriminalisation of doctors, the removal of the mandatory three-day waiting period to access termination medication, new guidelines on conscientious objection and the reconsideration of the rules around accessing an abortion in the case of fatal foetal abnormality.

During a hearing of the Oireachtas Committee on Health on Wednesday, Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan said: “There will be a legal challenge, there is no doubt about that in my mind. It will be decided on the basis of whether or not this changes the legislation. So I would say caution, be careful. Let’s try to make sure that we make available the services that were envisaged in all such situations and circumstances before we start to change it.”

He said he was making the comment as a “politician who has to go before the electorate every so often”.

Ms O’Shea disagreed with his view and told him: “If you don’t do anything, I think it is only a question of time before there is a repeat of Mellet vs Ireland, and Whelan vs Ireland and the Taoiseach standing up in the Dáil making an apology and paying a sum of money to people.”

Amanda Mellet and Siobhán Whelan are two women who were forced to travel the UK for an abortion after a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality. The United Nations’ human rights committee found against Ireland in both cases because of the obligation to travel for healthcare services. The Government was ordered to pay the two women €30,000 each.

Ms O’Shea also told TDs that the chief medical officer had confirmed to her that there is “no medical reason” for the three-day waiting period. She also said there is no legal reason for its existence either.

In response to questions from Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane, Ms O’Shea said it has transpired that during research for the review, women “almost universally” said they did not believe there was a need for the waiting period. Mr Cullinane said there is “political pressure on all of us to act on your report. In my view, your recommendations stand on their own merits”.

Asked by Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee if the three day wait is “stigmatising”, Ms O’Shea said she “would totally agree.”

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said the issue that has “raised the most eyebrows” is the recommendation to remove the mandatory three-day wait period. He asked Ms O’Shea if she has spoken to any women who went through the waiting period and decided to go ahead with the pregnancy. Ms O’Shea said she had not. Mr Tóibín said the review had not investigated “any women who took the three-day wait period as an opportunity to change their mind”.

Ms O’Shea told the committee that “courage and leadership” are needed from the Coalition on the subject. The call came after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would be “reluctant and uncomfortable” to make significant changes to the current regime. Other Fine Gael Ministers are understood to have similar concerns.

“I have heard senior members of Government and others voice concerns about changes to the legislation, fearing that they would be perceived as being tantamount to a breach of promise with the electorate,” Ms O’Shea will say in her opening statement to the committee.

“I think it is reasonable to say that among the 66.4 per cent of those who voted in favour of repeal of the Eighth Amendment were people who would have been influenced by the scope of the proposed regulations. They may hold genuine fear that the recommendations contained in the report represent the start of [a] creep towards a more progressive termination of pregnancy regime.”

She said “that is not the purpose of the recommendations” and she believes the “electorate could not have foreseen the difficulties that would arise” in bringing the Act into operation.