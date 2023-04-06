Decline in arrivals to Ireland with no identifying papers

A total of almost 5,000 people who sought international protection last year arrived in Ireland with no identifying documents. File photograph: The Irish Times

The number of people arriving into Ireland with no passports or identification documents has fallen sharply in the first two months of 2023, according to new data released by Minister for Justice Simon Harris.

The number of people who arrived without documentation fell from 451 in December 2022 to 325 in January and then to 223 in February, the lowest monthly figure for a year.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Harris said the reduction was attributed to a decision to deploy gardaí at key airports abroad, as well as reviving a strategy of members of An Garda Síochána vetting passengers as they disembarked from flights in Irish airports.

Gardaí abroad

“We are already seeing the benefits of gardaí being at the steps of planes as they arrive in Dublin and gardaí being at airports abroad,” said Mr Harris in an interview with RTÉ Radio’s Drivetime.

He would not disclose the location of the airports in other countries where gardaí had been assigned, saying that was an operational matter for the force.

He said gardaí had been watching the travel routes through which most people arrive, noting those routes could change over time.

A total of almost 5,000 people who sought international protection last year arrived in Ireland with no identifying documents. There are various reasons for this to be the case but in many instances, the documents have been deliberately destroyed. One of the practical impacts of this is that processing a claim for asylum can take longer because the identity of the applicant is more difficult to establish with no supporting documentation.

The number of those seeking asylum has also fallen in the first two months of 2023 down from almost 700 in December to 468 in January and to 338 in February.

It will take several months to determine if the figures form part of a more general decline or whether there are seasonal issues underlying them.

The department has also initiated a fast-track system for processing applications from people from countries which are deemed to be safe. The new system began in December. On Thursday Mr Harris said that, up to the end of May, the International Protection Office had issued more than 1,898 decisions in less than three months.

“Since the new accelerated procedure began, 736 Interviews have been scheduled for applicants coming from safe countries of origin interviews. A total of 668 have taken place,” said the department.

Some 40,000 permits annually

Mr Harris said there were some criminal gangs operating in those areas which were making “significant money” from exploiting people and from forging documents. He added the Government wanted to provide valid legal routes into Ireland.

“We need more people to come to this country and work in our economy. We issue about 40,000 work permits each year. The international protection programme is compassionate. I want to make it more efficient. The biggest thing we can do here to help everybody, including people fleeing persecution, is to provide faster processing times.”

He said a big focus was on increasing staff and on reducing the processing time. Those seeking international protection from safe countries were provided with an interview date on the day of arrival into Ireland, and were interviewed within two weeks, he explained.

“I am pleased to say they are getting a decision, yea or nay, within three months.”