Permission sought for construction of ballroom at Donald Trump’s Co Clare resort

As president Donald Trump’s $400 million ballroom construction project continues to cause ructions in the United States, his Doonbeg, Co Clare, resort has plans for a ballroom of its own.

Planning documents were submitted to Clare County Council by Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Limited (TIGL Ireland Enterprises) in recent days. A decision is due on February 24th.

If planning permission is granted, the single-storey ballroom building will include a main function room, lobby, a reception space, bar and lounge areas, champagne and tea stations, a bridal suite, and a partially covered external terrace.

The project will require the reconfiguration, upgrading and extension of existing car parking areas.

The works will consist of the “demolition of the existing event marquee and its associated service areas, the demolition of Doughmore House, including its associates shed, concrete yard, boiler and plant room to the rear”.

A statement on how the development would affect surrounding nature was submitted with the planning application.

The project will have no impact on a protected 2mm snail, the Vertigo Angustior, according to the planning documents.

A report on the Vertigo Angustior – protected under the EU Habitats Directive – lodged with TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd’s application has concluded that the proposed works “will have no impact on Vertigo Angustior, and no mitigation or further action is required”.

Survey and fieldwork monitoring of the Vertigo Angustior took place in September in preparation for the planning application and a new report has found that the snail’s conservation status at Doonbeg remains unfavourable, where it states that the Vertigo Angustior is in terminal decline there.

The report attributes the snail’s decline at the site to marine erosion and habitat succession.

It is understood that if permission is granted, the ballroom will host in the region of 320 guests and cover an area of 1,240sq m.

Meanwhile, last July, Mr Trump announced plans to build a “much needed” and “exquisite” 90,000 square foot ballroom at the White House.

Mr Trump said the White House was unable to host major functions honouring world leaders and other countries without having to install a “large and unsightly tent approximately 100 years away from The White House”.

Mr Trump had the East Wing torn down in October as part of the ballroom project.

The White House and a construction site where the East Wing once stood on December 8th. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Earlier this month the National Trust for Historic Preservation lost its bid to temporarily halt construction of the White House ballroom.

CBS News reported that a judge sided with Mr Trump by allowing work to continue on the east wing site while imposing limited requirements on the administration.

The trust is still asking the court to enforce a law that would require ballroom construction to obtain congressional approval

The White House argues Mr Trump has unilateral authority to build on White House grounds.