New rules could see developers obliged to provide workable creche buildings

Minister for Children Norma Foley says planning laws around childcare need to be updated. Photograph: Getty Images

Developers would be required to provide suitable buildings in new estates that are large enough and easy enough to turn into creches, under reforms being considered by Government.

At present, developers are only obliged to provide empty-shell units on which childcare providers must often spend money to turn into practical, child-friendly facilities, for example by installing appropriate bathrooms and kitchens.

Now, Minister for Children Norma Foley believes planning laws “require updating” to make sure appropriate childcare infrastructure is being delivered.

Some creche facilities in new housing estates remain empty because childcare providers either cannot afford to fit them out, or because the facility is too small to be sustainable as a private creche.

It comes after The Irish Times reported that buildings earmarked as creches are lying empty or being turned into houses as developers seek permission to drop commitments to provide childcare facilities in large estates.

Planning rules require developers to include a creche facility with 20 childcare placements for every 75 homes built in an estate. An analysis of planning applications across the country found that childcare facilities required under planning law are often not built, remain empty or are eventually granted planning permission to be sold as homes.

A working group on early learning and childcare, which includes officials from the Departments of Children, Housing and Education, has been reviewing planning guidelines for childcare facilities to ensure childcare spaces are provided and put to use.

Government officials are considering updating planning guidelines, including setting new design specifications for the childcare facilities developers are required to build.

A spokesman for the Department of Children said Ms Foley believes existing planning guidelines “require updating to ensure that they are fit for purpose and can deliver the type of infrastructure required in future years”.

The spokesman said the working group, which held its eighth meeting this month, is considering planning laws with a “view to updating them”.

“Key considerations will include the treatment of apartments in the determining of the level of early learning and childcare provision required and the size and design specifications of facilities required to be delivered. Ensuring the buildings delivered can be effectively operationalised will be an important factor in any revision,” he said.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) said parents across the country would be “enormously frustrated” by reports that many large housing developments “have not fulfilled their obligations to facilitate local early childcare education and care services”.

NWCI director, Orla O’Connor, said: “Given the scale of the crisis facing women and families in accessing places, it beggars belief that so many childcare spaces are left empty or converted when they should be providing a much-needed service for the local community."

Ms O’Connor said the Women’s Council wants the Government to allocate €30 million in Budget 2026 to start a national roll-out of “publicly-delivered early childhood education and care services”.

“The State needs to play a much more active role in ensuring that every family has access to affordable, high-quality childcare. In instances like this, where there is demand but no places and where the physical spaces are there, the State needs to be stepping in directly to provide services,” she said.

“This should be done as part of a transition to a public system of early childhood education and care, where we recognise early childhood education and care as a vital public service and guarantee a right to every child to high quality childcare.”