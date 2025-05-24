Almost 2,000 applications for just 20 Dublin cost rental homes

Griffin Point will have a total of 64 cost-rental homes in its wider 397-unit development when completed in February 2026. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Almost 2,000 people have applied for just 20 cost-rental homes in north Dublin, with applications open for another week.

There have been 1,857 applications for 20 one- and two-bedroom apartments built by approved housing body (AHB) Respond at Griffin Point in Clongriffin, Dublin 13.

Applications opened on its website Respond.ie/cost-rental on Tuesday and will remain open until May 30th.

Rent for the one-bedroom apartments will be €1,326 per month, while the two-bedroom units are €1,478 per month.

Griffin Point will have a total of 64 cost-rental homes in its wider 397-unit development when completed in February 2026.

Cost-rental homes are designed for people who do not qualify for social housing but have a household net annual income of less than €66,000.

Rents must be 25 per cent lower than regular market rents in the area and are based on the cost of building, managing and maintaining the homes.

Tenants also have long-term security, with leases of several years’ duration available.

The homes are delivered by AHBs, local authorities and the Land Development Agency (LDA) and do not include any profit for a developer.

The local authorities and AHBs apply for government funding and grants to help cover the cost of building or buying these homes.

The State missed its target for delivery of social homes last year by almost 20 per cent, with just 10,595 new-build social homes delivered, compared with its target of 12,930.

Responding to the figures when they were published by the Department of Housing in April, Minister for Housing James Browne acknowledged the completions had fallen short of the targets and pointed to the performance of local authorities.

He said he would publish quarterly performance reports that would “clearly outline” how each local authority is delivering on individual targets for new-build social housing.

However, the report found a record level of cost-rental homes were delivered by AHBs last year, seeing the figure more than double to more than 1,200 homes.

A total of 3,860 cost-rental homes have been delivered in the State since the scheme was launched.