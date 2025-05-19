Renting outside Dublin: Are sharply rising rents affecting you?

Have your say: How have rising rents outside Dublin affected you? Image credit: Paul Scott

Rising rents and low market supply is a story Ireland has become all too familiar in recent years.

While we are used to hearing tales of excessively high rents in Dublin, for the first time nationally the average rent has now surpassed €2,000 according to newly released figures by Daft.ie.

The year-on-year increase also revealed rents are rising at a higher percentage rate outside of Dublin.

In Cork and Galway cities, rents were up 13.6 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively while the rate of increase in Waterford was 9.9 per cent year-on-year.

Limerick recorded the largest increases with rents climbing by more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

With rents now climbing faster than at any point over the past twenty years - now standing 48 per cent higher than before the outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020 - The Irish Times would like to hear your experience of renting outside Dublin in recent years.

Has the sharp climb in rent affected you? Are you finding yourself priced out of suitable rental properties?

Are you commuting long distances to work or college as a result, or has the lack of affordable rental property impacted your career or education?

Please submit your replies using the form below, limiting your submissions to 400 words or less.

Please also include a phone number for verification purposes. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions, but please note that it may not be possible to publish every submission we receive.