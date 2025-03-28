Record number of people living in emergency accommodation last month

There were a total of 2,185 families in homelessness. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / The Irish Times

A record 15,378 people were living in emergency accommodation last month, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

The data, published on Friday afternoon, show of those residing in emergency accommodation in February, a total of 4,653 were children.

The total figure is up from the 15,286 people in emergency accommodation at the end of January. The number of children in homelessness has also increased, rising from 4,603 in January.

There were a total of 2,185 families in homelessness, of which 58 per cent or 1,262 were single-parent families.

Those aged 25 to 44 make up the highest proportion of adults in homelessness, accounting for 54 per cent with 5,738 people residing in emergency accommodation.

The numbers do not include people sleeping rough, couch-surfing and in domestic violence refuges. Unaccommodated asylum seekers are also excluded from the total, meaning the true level of homelessness is likely higher than official figures suggest.

The department also published a quarterly report on exiting homelessness, which showed during the last quarter of last year, atotal of 922 adults exited emergency accommodation by way of a tenancy being created.

This represents an increase of 23.9 per cent on the number of exits achieved during the same period last year.

Throughout all of 2024, a total of 3,384 adults exited emergency accommodation by way of a tenancy being created, an increase of 20.2 per cent on 2023.