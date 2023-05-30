Census 2022: Average cost of rent in private sector increased by 37% between 2016 and 2022

The increasing cost of rent in the private sector is seen starkly in figures showing 109,000 households were paying €300 a week or more. Illustration: Paul Scott

The number of households in the private rented sector increased by seven per cent since the 2016 Census while the proportion owning their own home continued to fall, Census 2022 tells us.

It shows there are now 330,632 homes rented from private landlords, and the proportion of owner-occupied homes has fallen from almost 70 per cent to 66 per cent, in the 11 years to 2022.

Among renters, those in the private sector have seen the biggest increases in housing costs. Their average rent went up by 37 per cent in the six years to 2022, to an average of €272.91 per week. In contrast those in local authority housing, with far greater security of tenure, saw their rent increase by just 14 per cent to average €77.92 per week.

The increasing cost of rent in the private sector is seen starkly in figures showing 109,000 households were paying €300 a week or more – more than double the 48,933 that were in 2016.

There were nearly four times as many households paying €400 a week or more in 2022, than there were in 2016.

The number of homes rented from local authorities – ie council homes – increased by seven per cent, to 153,192.

Since 2016 the number of occupied dwellings owned with a mortgage or loan fell by one per cent, though the number of owned outright, ie without a mortgage or loan, increased by 11 per cent.

And houses built since 2016 are found to be both more fire-safe and environmentally sustainable than older homes.

A question about renewable energy sources, asked for the first time, found nearly quarter of households (23 per cent) said they used renewable energy sources. In houses built since 2016, however, over 70 per cent used at least one renewable energy source, over 40 per cent had heat pumps, and, approximately 30 per cent had solar panels.

The use of solar panels overall was reported by 6 per cent of households, ranging from 3 per cent in Dublin city to 11 per cent in Meath.

Homes built since 2016 were much more likely to have four or more working smoke alarms compared with older dwellings.

Almost 80 per cent of dwellings had a broadband connection, up from 71 per cent in 2016 and 64 per cent in 2011.

This varied from 91 per cent in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown to 72 per cent in Longford.