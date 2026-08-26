Manchester City sign 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi in €100m deal as Omar Marmoush nears Spurs

Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi (18) is set to join Manchester City in a transfer from Lille. Photograph: Maurice Van Steen/ANP via Getty Images

Manchester City have signed the 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a €100m deal on a busy day of transfer activity for the Premier League club.

City have also agreed to loan Omar Marmoush to Tottenham for the season, with an obligation to buy the forward for an initial £50 million (€43 million), and struck a deal to sell Nico González to Newcastle for £52 million.

Bouaddi has signed a five-year contract after playing for Morocco at the World Cup and continues City’s midfield rebuild. González is poised to become the fourth frontline central midfielder to depart this summer, after Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders. City have added Bouaddi and Elliott Anderson, a £116 million buy from Nottingham Forest.

City are expected to firm up their interest in Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández by making a bid. The west London club value the midfielder at £120 million.

Marmoush is to have a medical at Spurs, who have agreed to pay up to £10 million in add-ons, with half of that guaranteed. Next summer the 27-year-old is to sign a four-year contract with a one-year option.

City are not due to give a sell-on fee to Eintracht Frankfurt, from whom they bought the Egyptian in January 2025, and have agreed a £34 million fee for Palmeiras’s Allan Elias, who is Sávio’s replacement as a wide forward.

Marmoush is following Sávio in leaving City for Spurs, who bought the Brazilian winger in a deal worth £85 million (£75 million up front, plus £10 million later) on Tuesday.

The Spurs manager, Roberto De Zerbi, has been keen to bolster his options at centre forward and Marmoush represents an upgrade on Dominic Solanke and Richarlison, who have struggled for consistency and fitness.

De Zerbi said at the end of July that Spurs had a “bomba” attacking signing lined up, meaning a top-tier player, and Marmoush and Sávio fit the bill. They have taken rather longer to join than he would have liked; he revealed on Tuesday that the negotiations for Sávio started three days after the end of last season. He believes they will be worth the wait.

Spurs have spent £304.5 million this summer on Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Sávio. They have added Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers. - Guardian