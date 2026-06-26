The exponential growth of apprenticeships in Ireland

For the final two years of their school lives, Leaving Certificate students are regularly targeted through the marketing departments of all the course providers offering places on further- and higher-education courses both at home and abroad. Employers who are open to, or seeking, apprentices have no such access to students, nor do students have a CAO-type application process to secure an apprenticeship.

It may be a surprise to both parents and students who have just completed the Leaving Cert therefore that, as of the end of May 2026, there are 87 apprenticeship programmes available in Ireland across 17 sectors, with many more in development. Industry sectors offering apprenticeships include engineering, construction, health and social care, ICT, hospitality and food, business and operations, finance and logistics.

Recently launched apprenticeships include civil engineering (level eight), quantity surveying (level eight), business and operations (level six) and social care (level eight). There are currently 30,536 apprentices employed by 10,191 companies. There are 2,841 women currently enrolled as apprentices, compared with just 2 per cent in 2018.

A new National Apprenticeship Office was set up by Solas and the Higher Education Authority in 2022 to be the national co-ordinating body for apprenticeships. In the past few years, work has been under way to rebuild our traditional apprenticeships and develop a range of new courses across all sectors of the economy.

An action plan for apprenticeships 2021-2025 has been implemented by the new office, with an ambitious programme of transformation and development of the system.

The Minister with responsibility for apprenticeship, James Lawless, said the plan creates a big opportunity for “cultural change” around the status of apprenticeships. “These aren’t just alternatives to colleges,” the Minister said. “They are, in many cases, an alternative way of doing college which offers a degree at the end of it. It’s not just about plumbing and building any more; you can also be a quantity surveyor or engineer if you want.”

Apprenticeships have been traditionally associated with the construction and motor industries and with young men. They have provided high-quality training and employment opportunities for generations of learners.

Following the economic crash in 2008 the entire construction sector, and to a lesser extent the motor industry, fell apart and the apprenticeship route practically disappeared as an option for school-leavers between 2009 and 2016.

Thankfully, the construction industry is now operating at full capacity and, given the huge shortage of housing currently frustrating the ambitions of many young workers to purchase their own homes, those considering a career within this industry will surely have guaranteed employment for many years to come.

Many of our existing apprenticeships are world class. People often extol the virtues of the German and Swiss systems and that is completely justified, but Irish apprentices are also well regarded abroad. And Ireland consistently does well at WorldSkills competitions, the skills Olympics.

Beyond the traditional apprenticeships, numbers are set to reach 10,000 apprentice registrations per year under the five-year Government plan aimed at boosting “earn and learn” options for school-leavers.

As outlined above there are now 87 apprenticeship programmes available in new industry areas, including green skills such as wind turbine maintenance and white-collar areas such as international financial services, software, biopharma and supply-chain management.

Up to 30 new apprenticeships have been launched in the past two years, in areas that include farming, horticulture, quantity surveying and civil engineering.

New apprenticeships for accounting technicians, retail supervisors and sales are especially popular, and the apprenticeships around agriculture and horticulture (applied horticulture, farm management, farm technician, sports turf management) are expected to be in high demand.

Under the Government plan, public-sector bodies are being asked to dramatically boost the number of apprentices in local authorities, the Civil Service and other State-funded bodies.

We need to embrace the diversity of opportunity now on offer and overcome our obsession with one specific model offered by university education. See fetchcourses.ie, thisisfet.ie and apprenticeship.ie

For those considering their prospects following the completion of their Leaving Cert, examples of options they might currently consider are: