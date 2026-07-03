Criminal legal aid dispute affecting cases involving serious alleged offending, solicitors says

Solicitors walked out of the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday in protest over the introduction of a new payment system for criminal legal aid. Photograph: Collins

The dispute over reforms to the criminal legal aid scheme is impacting a significant number of trials related to serious alleged offending including rape and murder, solicitors say.

Many criminal solicitors across the country are refusing work under the revised scheme, which offers a once-off legal aid fee of €520 irrespective of how many appearances they make to represent a client in the District Court. Under recent reforms, fees in circuit and higher courts have been increased by eight per cent.

Tony Collier, a partner with Ferry’s Solicitors, said the “vast majority” of Central Criminal Court cases where an accused is on bail were being adjourned due to the withdrawal of services under the scheme in protest at the reforms.

“The vast majority of bail cases including rape and murder cases have been adjourned,” he said. “While it is difficult to give an exact number it is clear that in the two weeks since this dispute has commenced, over 30 Central Criminal Court trials across the country have been adjourned.”

He said this figure represented a significant number of the cases on overall lists before the Central Criminal Court.

He added that what was happening in the District Court does not affect the Central Criminal Court, but solicitors have withdrawn services across all courts.

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Collier was sharply critical of Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, saying he had imposed the reforms unilaterally.

He claimed an appearance by the Minister this week at the Oireachtas justice committee showed “he and his department clearly hold criminal defence solicitors in contempt”.

O’Callaghan on Friday said he was “not for turning” in the bitter row. He said criticism of his approach from solicitors, some of whom have likened his stance to Donald Trump, was “unfair”.

He argued that he and the Department of Justice had been in discussions over the reforms with the Law Society since last year.

“I think it is important to say that we have to ensure the system operates in the best interest of the Irish public and the people seeking access to justice and that has been my priority throughout this.”

O’Callaghan is said to be determined to bed in the changes despite the protests.

“He went with his eyes wide open and knowing exactly what he was doing,” said a department source.

While alleviating measures may be considered in time should unintended consequences arise, there is no appetite in the department to change tack at this stage.

With the end of the legal term approaching, there is also seen to be a limit on how much disruption the withdrawal of services can cause before the summer break.

Thirty-eight solicitors had resigned from the criminal legal aid panel as of Friday evening. The Minister said there were about 825 solicitors listed on the panel to do the work.

Seán Guerin, a senior counsel and chair of the Bar of Ireland, which represents barristers, said: “My understanding is that the courts are just not functioning effectively at the moment, the District Court in particular.”

A source in the courts said work was under way on Friday particularly in the higher courts, with most of the impact of the dispute in the District Court.