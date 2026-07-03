Celebrity guests arrive at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, ahead of Taylor Swift's rumoured wedding. Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hugh Grant has been spotted as guests began to arrive ahead of Taylor Swift’s rumoured wedding to Travis Kelce in New York City.

The pop superstar and the NFL player are expected to tie the knot on Friday inside Madison Square Garden, which has been the epicentre of extensive and lavish preparations over the last few days.

Black SUVs were seen pulling up to white tents stationed outside the venue, while Bridget Jones actor Grant was pictured wearing a black suit with a bow tie walking towards the arena.

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and actor Ethan Hawke were also seen in suits and heading towards the venue.

Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

US actor Jason Sudeikis arrives at Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle at Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Swift had kept fans guessing about whether it was her nuptials that had caused the closure of 11 streets in Midtown Manhattan and the endless deliveries of flowers, food and decorations to the huge Madison Square Garden arena.

But as the city filled with the friends and family of Swift and Kelce on Friday, it soon became clear the star was in fact tying the knot over the July 4th weekend. New York City permits showed the wedding will start at 5pm local time, with guests partying until midnight.

A bleary-eyed Ellie Goulding, a pop star friend of Swift, was seen boarding a plane in London on Friday morning, joining stars including supermodel Gigi Hadid, Swift’s childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Berard, resplendent in yellow silk, Kelce’s aunt and uncle, and Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine.

The actor and author Lena Dunham, Swift’s long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper were also spotted on the approach to Madison Square Garden. Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sabrina Carpenter have also been seen arriving in New York City, presumably for the event.

Queues of black SUVs outside Madison Square Garden as guests arrive for the wedding festivities. Photograph: Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/The New York Times

Taylor Swift fans cheer behind a barricade near Madison Square Garden ahead of the wedding event. Photograph: Lanna Apisukh/The New York Times

New York police officers stand watch outside of Madison Square Garden as guests arrive. Photograph: Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/The New York Times

This week, fans have wondered if Swift was behind what looked like preparations for a giant wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York. Vans unloading flowers, food and what looks like the makings of a large white fairytale castle have been seen outside the arena in recent days.

Many had questioned whether Swift was actually holding her wedding to the American footballer Travis Kelce in the huge venue. It was rumoured previously that the singer would tie the knot on her Rhode Island estate, or in the grounds of a castle on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como. Even the British private members’ club Estelle Manor, in the Cotswolds, was on the list of potential venues. Perhaps the New York City location was an elaborate decoy?

The location was, however, apparently confirmed on Thursday evening when Donna Kelce, the mother of the groom, was seen walking through JFK airport with a huge grin on her face.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are hosting a wedding celebration in Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While some thought Swift would go for a more understated affair, she has been saying for some time that she wanted a giant wedding with thousands of her closest friends. She told The Graham Norton Show on the BBC last year: “I know it’s gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble. I’m not gonna do that – it’s gonna be fun.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed one former best friend of Swift’s, Blake Lively, was not at the rehearsal dinner, and was instead attending a horse show in upstate New York. It has been said the two fell out after private text messages between the actor and Swift were revealed in court documents during a legal battle between Lively and her former costar Justin Baldoni.

Fans outside Madison Square Garden. Swift’s romance with Kelce has been one of the most talked-about love stories of the decade. Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Those hoping to glimpse the festivities on the Instagram pages of the hundreds of guests will be disappointed: the happy couple are said to be implementing a strict no-phones rule. It is unclear whether details of the wedding will be published; it is rumoured Swift turned down Vogue magazine, which wanted to exclusively cover the event.

One enterprising paparazzo managed to get past the security and tents to snap a slim, blurry photo of the decor for the rehearsal dinner. The venue was lit in soft pink lights, with a romantic garden theme similar to that shown in the couple’s engagement photo, which was taken in a rose-filled garden. Echoing this, Swift has chosen apricot-coloured roses to fill the stadium. To indicate something special and romantic was happening inside, MSG was lit up a dusky pink on Thursday evening.

For the day itself, it is rumoured Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw will perform. Swift, who loves to foreshadow events by dropping hints, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “Stevie Knicks” to the NBA finals last month between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. It is rumoured her dress will be custom couture by Jonathan Anderson, the head designer at Dior.

The NYPD has its work cut out policing the event, with 11 roads closed and tents set up at the boundary to the restricted area to stop fans from gathering and taking pictures of those entering and leaving. The permit to hold an event of this scale that requires street closures can cost as much as $66,000 a day, according to the New York Times. The New York City permitting office has also authorised an event for up to 1,000 people in the stadium, according to documents obtained by Associated Press.

Perhaps in atonement for the disruption their nuptials are causing on the July 4th weekend, the couple donated $26 million to charity in the days before. Swift’s representative said: “This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26m to charities across the United States. They include the following: City Harvest, New York City; Food Bank for NYC; New York Cares; Los Angeles Regional Food Bank; Harvesters – The Community Food Network, Kansas City, MO.”

The couple reportedly selected the celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed to choreograph the event. He is known for keeping out of the spotlight and never speaks to the press about the weddings he organises, which makes him a good choice for those wanting to keep their nuptials discreet.

NBC also reported that guests were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements as part of the invitation process.

Swift’s romance with Kelce has been one of the most talked-about love stories of the decade. She has always sung about the possibility of dating the guy on the football team, and has been seen looking deliriously happy next to her real-life jock, after a long string of ill fated romances – many of which have inspired her greatest songs.

[ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding: What we know so farOpens in new window ]

Though this week has been a big “will-they-won’t-they” guessing game, it looks like Swift is finally going to have the response she has been waiting for to “it’s a love story, baby just say yes”. – Guardian/PA