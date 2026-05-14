Why summer before sixth year matters for students considering UK university

For Irish students considering studying in the UK, especially for competitive courses such as medicine, law and engineering, or for applications to Oxford or Cambridge, preparation needs to begin in fifth year.

Many students only realise too late that the UK’s Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) is very different from Ireland’s Central Applications Office (CAO): UCAS applications take longer, involve more planning, and cannot be left until the last minute.

For 2027 entry, UCAS opens on May 12th, 2026, and applications can be submitted from September 1st, 2026. Students applying to Oxford, Cambridge or to most medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine courses must apply by October 15th, 2026.

For most other undergraduate courses, the equal consideration deadline is January 13th, 2027. These early deadlines, combined with the time schools need to prepare references and predicted grades before the form can be sent, mean that much of the work has to be done well before the Leaving Cert.

Predicted grades play a key role. Guidance says they should be aspirational, yet achievable, and based on evidence and professional judgment. Because each school in Ireland sets its own approach, students should find out early how predictions will be decided and ensure their fifth year work reflects their true capabilities. This is an opportunity to have an open conversation with teachers and to show what they can achieve.

The summer between fifth and sixth year is therefore one of the most useful windows for preparation. It is a chance to research courses, get organised and explore interests free from the pressure of exams.

Students who leave it until sixth year often discover that their school timetable is full and that writing a UCAS application alongside the Leaving Cert quickly becomes overwhelming.

Selective UK universities also want evidence of genuine subject interest beyond the classroom. This might include reading, podcasts, public lectures, competitions, online courses, projects or relevant work experience. Irish students could, for example, take part in STEM camps, enter the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition or shadow a professional.

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What matters is not having a long list but being able to talk thoughtfully about what you learned and why it mattered. A simple way to do this is to keep notes after each activity about what you did, what you discovered and the questions it raised. For example, after shadowing a civil engineer, a student might reflect: “I observed the challenges of overseeing a construction project and realised how important teamwork and problem-solving skills are in actual engineering. This experience made me more confident that I want to pursue civil engineering.” Such reflections will make writing the application much easier and much more convincing.

Course choice deserves equal attention. UCAS is a course-based system, and courses with similar titles may differ considerably across universities. Students should build a long list of possible courses and gradually narrow it down. They should check the Leaving Cert subject requirements, read the course descriptions carefully, and note any extra requirements.

Applicants to most medicine courses in the UK must submit their application to UCAS by October 15th. Photograph: Getty Images

Making a simple spreadsheet with universities down one side and details such as modules, teaching style and entry requirements across the top can help differences stand out quickly. Talking directly with admissions offices can also clarify uncertainties and show a sincere interest in the course.

Admissions tests are another part of the process that students need to identify early, as they are often overlooked. This matters not only for Oxford and Cambridge, but also for many other competitive UK courses. Applicants to most medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine courses, for example, must meet the same October 15th UCAS deadline as Oxford and Cambridge applicants.

Many medicine and dentistry courses also require the University Clinical Aptitude Test, or UCAT, though students should always check the requirements of each individual course.

Law applicants to Oxford and Cambridge must take the Law National Admissions Test, or LNAT. For 2027 entry, they must register by September 15th, 2026 and sit the test before, or at the latest on, October 15th, October 2026.

For some science, maths, engineering and related courses, applicants to Oxford and Cambridge may now need to sit UAT-UK admissions tests such as the Engineering and Science Admissions Test, or ESAT, the Test of Academic Reasoning for Admissions, or TARA, and the Test of Mathematics for University Admission, or TMUA, depending on the course and university. These tests are also used by some other universities. Booking for the October 2026 sitting opens on July 20th, 2026, and closes on September 28th, 2026. The October test window runs from October 12th to 16th, 2026.

There is also a January 2027 sitting for some applicants, but most Oxford and Cambridge candidates who need a UAT-UK test must take it in October.

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The key message is simple: check early whether your course requires a test, which test applies, and when you need to book and sit it.

Students interested in Oxford or Cambridge should also remember that submitting the UCAS form is not the end of the process. Some Oxford courses require written work; Cambridge applicants must complete My Cambridge Application by October 22nd, 2026 and may be asked for written work.

While preparation matters, students do not need to overload themselves. It is better to undertake a small number of meaningful activities well than to build up a long list for the sake of appearances.

One worthwhile experience, such as a week of work experience, a volunteering role, a university taster course, a short online programme, a research task or a self-directed project, is often more valuable than several shallow ones. By the end of the summer, a student should ideally have a clearer sense of direction, a stronger focus on their chosen subject and a few experiences they can discuss honestly and thoughtfully.

The UCAS personal statement has changed: instead of one long essay, students now answer three structured questions.

They are:

Why do you want to study this course or subject?

How have your qualifications and studies helped you to prepare for this course or subject?

What else have you done to prepare outside of education, and why are these experiences useful?

The overall 4,000 character limit remains the same. The core expectations have not changed: admissions tutors still want to see motivation, academic preparation and substantial participation beyond the syllabus.

If students are unsure how to handle these questions, they should speak to a guidance counsellor. Some online resources explain the new format. Getting that support early can make the process much clearer and much less stressful.

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Finally, it is useful to understand how different UCAS is from the CAO. For most school leaver applicants, the CAO is largely a points-based system. It usually does not require a personal statement or a reference. Some restricted courses involve portfolios, interviews, or other supplementary assessments, and mature applicants may need to submit additional information or supporting documents.

For most applicants, the process is much simpler than UCAS. That difference is one reason Irish students can underestimate how much earlier and more deliberately a UK application needs to be prepared.

By the end of fifth year, a student considering UCAS should ideally be able to say: I have a sensible plan for the summer; I have researched my courses properly; I understand the requirements; I know whether I need an admissions test and which one; and I have started building useful extracurricular evidence.

UCAS is entirely manageable, but it rewards those who start early and work steadily.