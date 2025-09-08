Home or away? How Irish and EU colleges compare

Studying in Ireland is not the only option. Every year approximately 10,000-12,000 students choose a college course in the UK, European Union or further afield.

They’re drawn by a number of different factors.

There’s the opportunity to experience a different culture or learn a different language. Also for some students the cost of living, fees and accommodation are higher in Ireland than in other countries.

And, of course, Ireland’s highly competitive CAO system, where entry to courses is almost entirely based on grades – converted to “CAO points” – contrasts with a number of other countries, where students are often accepted if they meet a number of minimum grades and standards.

With many overseas programmes delivered through the English language, this opens up avenues for highly capable and motivated students who might miss out on certain high-points courses – particularly medicine, dentistry and other health professions courses – in Ireland.

If the choice is between, say, commuting from Athlone to Dublin because you can neither find nor afford student accommodation in Dublin, or getting a student apartment in Groningen, Netherlands, where the courses are in English and costs are lower, with cheap flights ensuring you can visit home regularly enough, the latter option grows in appeal.

The main building of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

Or, if you live in Donegal but are looking at living away from home as a student in Limerick, why not study in a different country?

We take a look at some of the key similarities and differences between Irish and international third-level options.

Reasons to study in...

Ireland: It’s home, it’s familiar, most of your friends will be staying at home and, despite ongoing underfunding of the higher education sector compared with our EU counterparts, there’s still a high quality of education provided by Irish third levels. Fees might seem high, relative to some western European countries – they’re free in Germany, for instance – but are often the same as, or cheaper than, Eastern European countries, including Poland and Hungary.

The EU: “Cultural experiences, broader career opportunities, learning a new language and access to specialised and high-points CAO programmes – for example in medicine and physiotherapy, are some reasons for studying abroad,” says Bernadette Walsh, careers adviser with CareersPortal.ie, which has an extensive and detailed section on studying abroad, including the UK, EU, US, Australia and Canada.

“Some art and design students may wish to go abroad to get an insight into another country’s culture and history,” says Walsh. “For instance, fine art students in Italy have access to classic paintings and performing arts students in England have access to world-class productions in West End theatres.

“Business students may benefit from studying in an international environment, perhaps learning a new language as well as developing the intercultural competencies that are increasingly important in the world of commerce.

“For engineering students, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Denmark can be appealing due to the high quality of their degrees. Bear in mind that, in general, students need to choose an engineering specialisation from the outset.”

If you would like the experience of learning abroad but don’t feel ready to commit to three or four years away from home, Walsh points out that many Irish universities include an Erasmus year and are linked to third and fourth year study options abroad.

Assessment and recognition of qualifications

Ireland: This is fairly straightforward. For health professionals, teachers, architects, engineers and others graduating from an Irish university, the courses are generally designed to meet Irish professional standards.

For instance, graduates of teaching courses will be in a good position to enter the profession, presuming they complete Droichead, the professional induction process for new entrants. Medical students, meanwhile, will carry out their internship in an Irish hospital before being fully qualified.

Social work is another area where graduates from overseas would need to demonstrate a firm understanding of the Irish system.

If Irish graduates wish to work overseas, they will need to meet the professional standards of the country they’re in, which may sometimes require further learning or professional development.

The EU: “Will your qualification be recognised in Ireland, or will you have to make up a shortfall in the degree with further courses and modules?,” Walsh asks. “How do Irish employers rate the degree and college, and will Irish universities recognise your undergraduate qualification?”

Sticking with the examples of teaching and medicine, Walsh points to some key differences. “Irish students on Italian medical programmes usually take their intern year back in Ireland, whereas most Central and Eastern European graduates complete their intern year [in their host country] as part of their studies.

“The UK has always attracted students wishing to pursue a teaching degree. UK courses are mainly three years, whereas those offered in Ireland are four years. This can mean a significant shortfall of coursework that students need to make up.

“In addition, Irish is a requirement for primary teachers here, so those who qualify to teach in the UK, including Northern Ireland, need to complete an Irish language aptitude test within three years of registering with the Irish Teaching Council.

“Alternatively, students can pursue an international teacher education course taught through English, in countries including the Netherlands and Denmark. This prepares them to teach in international schools throughout the world, including – provided they make up any shortfall with the Irish language or other registration requirements – in Ireland,” Walsh says.

The application process

Ireland: The CAO is the main route to accessing higher education in Ireland. Leaving Certificate students will fill out the CAO form early in 2026, and may modify it using the Change of Mind facility until shortly after the Leaving Cert exams. Beyond this, students cannot change the order of preference on their CAO form. It’s also worth noting that some restricted application entry courses, including art, architecture and medicine, usually needed to appear on the first CAO form you submitted.

But the CAO is no longer the only show in town. In recent years “tertiary degrees” are allowing students to spend a year in further education, on a post-Leaving Certificate course where they can pick up a foundation in their chosen subject area and develop research and learning skills in a small-class environment, before moving to a third-level in their second year, where they study for a degree. Tertiary degrees bypass the CAO entirely, so students don’t have to worry about their Leaving Cert points.

Some students with disabilities may also qualify for reduced entry points to college (through the DARE scheme), while those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may not have been able to afford the grinds that give so many middle-class students a boost, may be eligible for reduced points and additional support through the HEAR scheme.

The EU: “There’s no single European application process – it differs from one country to another,” Flouche explains.

“There can be different timelines and procedures not just between universities, but even between programmes in the same university. Some countries have a process that is, in some ways, similar to the CAO. For instance, there’s Studielink.nl, which functions as an expression of interest application service, but which links students to individual applications for courses.”

While this might seem a little more complicated than one central application system in Ireland, it isn’t really, as students would always need to research any individual course and college, wherever they’re going.

In addition, the Eunicas website has a useful search function allowing students to explore EU courses, while DistanceLearningPortal.com allows students to explore more than 10,000 online programmes throughout the world, and Erudera.com is a platform that, backed by artificial intelligence, helps students to explore their global options.

Walsh says that some colleges of further education are linked with universities.

“Coláiste Íde’s level six pre-university physiotherapy course, for example, offers a comprehensive foundation for students aiming to pursue careers or further education in physiotherapy, sports therapy and related disciplines,” she says.

“Students complete their studies in either Ulster University or in one of four colleges in the Netherlands, and there are currently over 100 Irish students (taking the latter option).”

Outside of Ireland, Flouche says some programmes allow entry to all students who meet minimum entry requirements, ditching the intense competition of the CAO.

“In 90 per cent of Dutch programmes, for instance, students have a right to access them,” he says. “Only about 10 per cent have a selection procedure. Grades are irrelevant, as you could get a place on a physics programme with a higher international ranking than, say, Trinity College, provided you have met the minimum entry requirements. These are often as low as six passes including three H5s – translating to approximately 350 CAO points.

“In Italy, there are about 12 or 13 medicine programmes offered through English. Students apply for an entrance test and, following this, put their universities in order of preference.

“Other programmes, across different colleges and countries, may require individual entry.”

Sometimes, entrance is based on specific subjects, says Walsh.

“Medicine, dentistry and veterinary science in central and eastern Europe have entrance exams based on competency in biology and chemistry,” she says.

Overseas, colleges may look at relevant experience, interests and motivations as part of the application procedure. Applicants may be required to attend a sample lecture before answering a number of multiple choice questions, which are added up to give them an overall score.