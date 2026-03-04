Celbridge primary school to close tomorrow due to ‘urgent’ fire safety and building compliance issues

Classrooms will be empty in St Patrick’s Primary School in Celbridge on Thursday while remedial works are carried out. Stock image: Getty Images

A primary school in Co Kildare will close from Thursday after a “number of fire safety and building compliance matters” were identified that require “urgent attention”.

Parents of students at St Patrick’s Primary School in Celbridge were notified by the board of management on Wednesday. It is understood there are around 400 children enrolled at the school on Hazelhatch Road.

In an email to parents on Wednesday afternoon, the chairperson of the board of management said the decision had been taken to temporarily close the school building with effect from Thursday following a series of recent external fire safety and building compliance reviews.

“This decision has been made in the interest of the safety, health and welfare of our pupils and staff,” said chairperson Breda Holmes.

“Independent assessments identified a number of fire safety and building compliance matters which require urgent attention. While there has been no specific incident giving rise to this decision, the board considers it prudent and responsible to pause occupation of the building in order to implement priority works and ensure full compliance.”

Holmes said the closure would allow for the immediate implementation of priority fire safety measures and further verification of structural and building compliance matters.

She said it would also allow for engagement with the relevant statutory authorities to confirm a “clear compliance pathway” and the co-ordination of “necessary remedial works.”

Holmes added that the board wished to emphasise the decision was taken “proactively” and recognised the “disruption” it would cause to families.

“The safety of our school community must, however, remain the overriding consideration,” she added.

Holmes said the board of management was working closely with the Department of Education, professional advisers and relevant statutory authorities.

A meeting with board management, school staff and parents is due to take place on Thursday evening.

Safety concerns regarding the school were recently raised by Social Democrats and Kildare North TD Aidan Farrelly at the Public Accounts Committee.

The school and the Department of Education have been contacted for comment.