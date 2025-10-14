Key details about open days for technological universities and other institutions

Open days offer prospective students an opportunity to get a taste of college life. Photograph: Getty Images

National College of Ireland

When is open day?

Open days will be held on Wednesday, November 19th, from 12pm-3pm, and Saturday, January 24th, 2026, from 10am-1pm.

Registration details: ncirl.ie/CAO-Open-Days

What to expect: Chat to lecturers about CAO courses in a range of areas, including business, psychology, computing and early childhood education. Get a taste of university life by touring the campus and meeting students.

Student life: Clubs and societies include football, basketball, GAA, Irish culture, dance, African culture and fashion. Registered students and members of clubs and societies have easy access to a range of discounted premier sport and recreation facilities in Dublin city.

Accommodation: There are a number of purpose-built student accommodation rooms located near NCI, including Canvas Point and Hubble Student Living. It is also accessible by bus, train, Dart and Luas.

Web: ncirl.ie

St Patrick's Pontifical University

St Patrick’s Pontifical University

When is open day?

SPPU shares open days with Maynooth University: November 28th, 9:30am-1pm, and November 29th, 10:30am-2pm, on North Campus Maynooth.

Registration details: Registration is not necessary. If students or family have any queries in advance, contact SSPU at admissions@spcm.ie

What to expect: Visit the stand, talk to students, get advice from the recruitment team, take a campus tour and listen to a dedicated talk on studying at St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth. The main undergraduate CAO entry programme at SPPU is the Bachelor’s in Theology and Arts, a three-year degree where students study theology at St Patrick’s on South Campus and the arts subjects at MU on North Campus.

Student life: Maynooth Students’ Union is the representative body for students of both St Patrick’s Pontifical University and Maynooth University, and organises a number of social events for students.

Accommodation: The University Village Apartments located on the North Campus are owned by St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth, and provide accommodation for students. They are managed by the Residence Office at Maynooth University. Prospective students who are considering studying theology at SSPU (CAO Courses MU001 – BA in Theology and Arts, or MU002 – BA in Theology) and who would like to live on campus may make an “expression of interest” for on-campus accommodation by emailing your name, CAO number and name of school to: villageaccounts@spcm.ie

Web: sppu.ie

Institute of Art, Design and Technology

Institute of Art, Design and Technology

When is open day?

IADT’s next open day will take place on Saturday, November 22nd, from 10am-3pm.

Registration details: iadt.ie/openday

What to expect: Visit IADT’s new digital media building, take a tour of the National Film School, meet lecturers and student ambassadors, attend talks, Q&A sessions and live demos.

Student life: Clubs and societies including DJ society, journalism society, volleyball, football and tea party society. The students’ union arranges a variety of sporting, cultural and entertainment events and an annual RAG (Raise and Give) event.

Accommodation: IADT has no on-campus accommodation, but there are private rental options close by.

Web: iadt.ie

National College of Art and Design

National College of Art and Design

When is open day?

NCAD’s open day will take place on Wednesday, November 26th. Portfolio information evenings will take place online on Monday, October 20th, or on-campus on Tuesday, October 21st, and Wednesday, October 22nd.

Registration details: ncad.ie/study-at-ncad/visit-ncad-open-days/

What to expect: First-year students will be on hand to show you their portfolios; there will be a PLC talk, a quiz with prizes and the opportunity to chat with students and staff to get a flavour of student life at NCAD. There will be a ‘Calm Session’ between 2pm and 3pm for those who may find crowds and noise overwhelming.

Student life: Students can get involved in clubs and societies such as climbing, dungeons and dragons, fashion, film, sea swimming and basketball.

Accommodation: NCAD does not provide on-campus accommodation. There are various private providers of student accommodation close to the campus, such as Highlight and Binary Hub.

Web: ncad.ie

Munster Technological University

Munster Technological University

When is open day?

MTU Kerry Campus: October 10th.

National Maritime College of Ireland: November 6th.

MTU Bishopstown Campus: November 14th.

MTU Crawford College of Art & Design: November 14th and 15th.

MTU Cork School of Music: November 15th

Registration details: mtu.ie/opendays/

What to expect: Meet lecturers and students and take a tour of the facilities. There will be course information talks, presentations, displays and interactive activities. Most sessions are very popular, so plan ahead and arrive early.

Student life: Many interests are catered for at MTU, with the opportunity to join anime, circus arts, photography, taekwondo and rugby, among others.

Accommodation: MTU has an accommodation office that offers details of available private accommodation.

Web: mtu.ie

Atlantic Technological University

When is open day?

Mayo Campus: October 1st.

Mountbellew Campus: October 8th.

Galway City (Well Park Road): October 21st.

Donegal (Letterkenny Campus) November 6th and 8th.

Sligo and St Angela’s Campus: November 13th and 15th.

Connemara Campus: November 21st.

Galway City Campus: November 28th.

Registration details: atu.ie/opendays

What to expect: Meet academic staff and student support teams, and get a feel for ATU’s emphasis on applied learning, small class sizes and a supportive environment.

Student life: There are a variety of clubs and societies across ATU’s campuses for students to choose from, including book club, media, sustainability, archery, badminton and athletics.

Accommodation: Multiple student accommodation options are available at ATU campus locations, including purpose-built student villages, private rental options and digs. While the ATU region is one of the most cost-effective locations for student accommodation, there is an increasing demand for a limited supply. ATU and ATU Students’ Unions do not own or manage any accommodation on any campus – private operators provide all student accommodation.

Web: atu.ie

Technological University Dublin

Technological University Dublin

When is open day?

Tallaght campus: November 4th, 10am-1pm.

Blanchardstown campus: November 6th, 10am-1pm.

Grangegorman campus: December 6th, 10am-2pm.

Aungier Street campus: April 18th, 10am-12:30pm.

Bolton Street campus: April 25th, 10am-1pm.

Registration details: tudublin.ie/study/undergraduate/cao/open-days-events/

What to expect: Take a campus tour, explore sports scholarships, clubs, societies and volunteering, and get guidance from course talks across all faculties and schools.

Student life: There are many active societies throughout the five campuses that range from dance, ethical hackers, nerds and LGBTQ society. Sports include weightlifting, mountaineering and athletics.

Accommodation: TUD’s central locations mean there are purpose-built student accommodation options, private rented accommodation and host family/digs accommodation available in surrounding areas. Students, parents or guardians seeking assistance with housing options are encouraged to contact the student accommodation team for personalised support.

Web: tudublin.ie

South East Technological University

When is open day?

Wexford Campus: October 8th.

Carlow Campus (Kilkenny Road): October 23rd.

Waterford Campus (Cork Road): November 7th.

There are also a number of interactive events which allow students to sample courses, including a Try Early Childhood Care and Education event on November 14th in Waterford, and a Try Culinary event on November 18th in Waterford.

Registration details: setu.ie/study/undergraduate-study

What to expect: Interactive sessions will allow prospective students to be immersed in their programme of interest. Academic staff will be there to answer queries about everything from entry requirements to Erasmus opportunities. There will also be staff on hand to answer questions about HEAR/DARE, financial aid and more.

Student life: Students can choose from a vast array of interests across social, cultural, civic, religious, political, artistic/performance, and lifestyle/wellbeing. If you have an interest in an area not catered for, SETU will help you start up a new society. Professional coaches are on hand to help develop new skills for both competitive and recreational sports clubs.

Accommodation: There are 66 single en suite rooms on the Cork Road Campus, and 94 apartments with 360 bed spaces available in City Campus accommodation. There are some privately owned student apartments close to Carlow Campus, and private rental options near the Wexford Campus.

Web: setu.ie

Technological University of the Shannon

Technological University of the Shannon

When is open day?

Limerick City campuses: October 16th and 17th.

Athlone Campus: October 17th and 18th.

Clonmel Digital Campus: October 22nd.

Thurles Campus: November 8th.

Ennis Campus: November 20th.

Registration details: tus.ie/undergrad/open-days/

What to expect: Lecturers and students will be on hand to speak about the array of courses available at each campus. There will be a range of course talks, and student services such as admissions, student support, Erasmus and sports office teams will also be available to give you the information you need.

Student life: Societies provide a huge range of activities both on and off campus throughout the academic year, including volunteering opportunities, leadership training, trips away and social nights. Clubs include hurling, camogie, Gaelic football, rugby and judo.

Accommodation: TUS does not offer any on-campus accommodation, nor does the university own or operate any student housing. There are nearby purpose-built accommodation options for students, and the students’ union serves as a connector between students and accommodation providers.

Web: tus.ie

Mary Immaculate College, Limerick

Mary Immaculate College

When is open day?

Open days will be held on October 16th from 9am-2pm and October 17th from 9am-1pm.

Registration details: mic.ul.ie/study-at-mic/undergraduates/open-days-registration

What to expect: Programme talks will allow prospective students to hear from MIC experts throughout the day as they spotlight what makes each degree unique. There will be information stands covering everything from scholarships to clubs and societies, and rolling campus tours will run throughout the day.

Student life: Mary Immaculate Students’ Union (MISU) offers a broad selection of ‘clubs and socs’ to join, spanning the arts, culture, entertainment, education, sports, welfare and charity. Clubs include tennis, equestrian and soccer. Societies include art, Harry Potter, writers and live music.

Accommodation: MIC offers accommodation at both its Limerick and Thurles campuses for first-year undergraduate students. There are also a range of private accommodation options available.

Web: mic.ul.ie

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Dundalk Institute of Technology

When is open day?

An undergraduate open evening will take place on November 19th from 4pm-8pm. A schools open day event will be held on November 20th from 10am-1pm.

Registration details: dkit.ie/study/undergraduate/open-days

What to expect: DkIT’s careers team will be on hand to answer any questions. Immerse yourself in campus life by speaking with lecturers and students, and tour the campus to learn about the facilities available.

Student life: The DkIT Sports & Societies Office runs more than 65 student-led clubs and societies, ranging from football to politics, dance to horse-riding. As well as organising social events, many also arrange talks and careers events, giving you the opportunity to network with industry professionals.

Accommodation: The DkIT on-campus accommodation is approximately 25 minutes’ walk from Dundalk’s Clarke train station and Dundalk town centre is a 10-minute bus ride away. It is managed by DNG Duffy Property Management. The students’ union assists students in sourcing other options.

Web: dkit.ie

St Patrick's College, Carlow

St Patrick’s College, Carlow

When is open day?

An autumn open day will be held on October 23rd, from 11am-3pm. An online CAO Choices open evening will be held on January 21st, 2026, between 6pm and 8pm.

Registration details: carlowcollege.ie/cao/open-day/

What to expect: The autumn open day is an opportunity for prospective students to learn about the range of undergraduate courses available at Ireland’s second-oldest third-level institution. There will also be opportunities to chat to students and staff about student life in Carlow.

Student life: The students’ union organises a number of events, including quizzes, parties and open mic nights.

Accommodation: Carlow is serviced by HATCH Student Living which offers living spaces for students just a five-minute walk from campus. On-campus accommodation, Lennon House, is reserved for international and Erasmus students.

Web: carlowcollege.ie

Royal Irish Academy of Music

When is open day?

November 9th, from 2pm-5pm. There will be a number of online Q&A sessions with heads of faculties between November 10th and 13th.

Registration details: riam.ie/degrees-programmes/open-days-degrees-and-programmes

What to expect: Take part in mini-masterclasses with teachers, explore the Westland Row campus, meet the students’ union and chat to the admissions team.

Student life: As registered students of RIAM’s accrediting university Trinity College Dublin, RIAM full-time students have full access to Trinity’s 120 societies and clubs. RIAM’s students’ union also organises in-house social events and gatherings.

Accommodation: RIAM has partner providers which assist students in choosing the most suitable type of accommodation. There are also private apartments and digs in surrounding areas.

Web: riam.ie

Marino Institute of Education

When is open day?

November 15th.

Registration details: mie.ie/en/study_with_us/open_day/

What to expect: Speak with lecturers and student ambassadors, attend course talks, explore the campus and learn about the support available to students.

Student life: On-campus offerings include football, choir, dance society and art society. As an associated college of Trinity, students can join TCD’s range of clubs and societies too.

Accommodation: On-campus accommodation at MIE is provided by Eber. MIE runs a scheme aimed at economically disadvantaged incoming first-year students, which offers up to eight single-occupancy rooms in the on-campus accommodation to first-year students at a reduced rate. Private rental accommodation is also available in the vicinity of the college.

Web: mie.ie

Prospective students are advised to check with individual universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for further updates and information on open days. The CAO application booklet is available to download from CAO.ie