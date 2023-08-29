Thinking about studying abroad? Here’s what you should consider

At this time of year, many disappointed students will look to European universities, where entry requirements and fees can be lower.

But, for thousands more Irish students, studying in a European university isn’t their back-up: it’s their plan A.

Guy Flouch is head of Eunicas, an independent support service that facilitates UK and Irish students who are looking to study in Europe.

“There can be a disenchantment with Ireland at the moment, due to costs of rents and housing,” he says. “And, for some, it’s just not where they want to live.”

The high points requirements for veterinary medicine and medicine courses have always seen Irish students look beyond these shores, but Flouch says that other degrees have become more popular.

“The veterinary and medicine students went abroad because they had to. And there are courses, like psychology for instance, where they could not get the points needed here. But, outside these courses, people see that they can get their degree abroad and live in a different culture with lower costs.”

In Germany, EU citizens pay no fees at all, whereas fees in the Netherlands are €2,314 per year, with students given an interest-free loan that they can pay back in 15 years. In Italy, fees are tied to income so could be as low as €200 or as high as €4,000. In Sweden and Denmark, EU students don’t pay fees. In some countries, including Italy, students can get residency after their second year – and the medical programme is six years long – and this entitles them to financial support, including rent support.

“On top of this, you can earn €900 per month with a part-time job,” says Flouch. “I spoke recently with a student living in the Netherlands, paying just €315 a month for an apartment with two balconies.”

Erudera.com, a newer player in the market, also helps students find the right international course in the right city. The site has grown massively in the past few years, with 2.4 million annual users signing up. Students can filter courses based on their various preferences, winding up with a selection of courses in the right discipline and right country, at a cost they can afford.

Albisona Mustafa, an education consultant with Erudera, says that students looking at a course abroad should have three main considerations.

“The first is the language: how will the courses be delivered and can they understand what is being said.

“The second is the finances and costs.

“The third is whether they can meet the academic requirements of a course.”

Flouch says that European universities often have a higher ranking than those in Ireland. “Students like the idea of somewhere different – perhaps chilling out in a cafe on a sunny boulevard instead of hiding from the rain in Cork,” he adds.

Sounds ideal. But is it the right move for homebirds?

“Of course, there are some who don’t want to leave home, and will miss their family or the GAA or their boyfriend or girlfriend,” says Flouch.

“Those who do go tend to have a sense of independence and self-reliance which deepens when they are away for three or four years. The students who do best have visited the city before they decide to move there, or have even taken part in a shadowing programme, where they get to be a ‘student’ for a day.”

Mustafa says that students benefit from the international experience, but that it isn’t always easy.

“Having an international degree shows you are independent and have travelled. It indicates personal growth, and can allow you to work in a different country, too,” she says.

“But sometimes students can find it hard to be away from family and start over in a new country. Once students arrive in a new city, their [third level] will have supports and help in place through the international office,” says Mustafa. “They can guide them with everything from finding accommodation to counselling and language supports.”

Both Eunicas and Erudera can help Irish students to access and, crucially, navigate all this information, including any requirements to apply for residency permits.

Step-by-step checklist