On CAO Round One offer day, remember, comparison is the thief of joy

It’s CAO Round One offers day.

Another sigh of relief, or perhaps the beginning of a whole new wave of nerves.

Either way, the moment that has been weighing on your mind throughout the summer has finally arrived.

Whether you get the course you’re hoping for or not, try not to fall into the trap of comparing yourself to your friends. I remember my CAO offers day, my offer came in a couple of hours later than everyone else for some reason, and I tortured myself by sifting through group chats of my friends exclaiming that they had gotten their offer. For about two hours, I had concluded to myself that, despite getting the points I needed, I simply wasn’t getting into any of the courses I had applied for.

Thankfully, that wasn’t true. My offer came while I was sitting in the back of my family’s car, and I screamed so loud that I almost caused a collision.

It’s even harder now, when we’ve become increasingly more comfortable with sharing things on social media. But remember that, whatever you see on your feed or read in a group chat, is just a snapshot of how someone’s feeling, not their full story. Even though I had gotten the offer I wanted, a new sense of anxiety kicked in. What if I don’t like the course? What if it’s too difficult? What if nobody in the course likes me?

The truth is, whether you’re happy with your offer today or not, the road ahead might still feel uncertain. Maybe you’re now figuring out you have to pack your bags and move to another county, find accommodation, or think about how you’ll make new friends in an entirely unfamiliar place. Or maybe you didn’t get the offer today, and you’re figuring out how to deal with the disappointment. If that’s the case, don’t panic. We’re here to help!

Whether or not you received the offer you wanted today, well done. Sixth year is not an easy year, there’s a reason why a lot of people still get Leaving Cert nightmares!

Be proud of yourself for making it this far.