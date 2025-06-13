Schools told they cannot spent €9m phone pouch budget on other education needs 

From today, all non-fee charging second-level schools can apply for up to €25 per student to purchase secure storage solutions for mobile phones during the school day. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Secondary schools have been told by the Department of Education that funding for controversial smartphone pouches and other forms of phone storage must not be used for any other education needs.

A €9 million plan to provide smartphone pouches to second-level schools, announced in last October’s budget, sparked controversy at the time, with Opposition parties labelling the initiative “wasteful” and “unnecessary”.

From today, all non-fee charging second-level schools can apply for up to €25 per student to purchase secure storage solutions for mobile phones during the school day, such as pouches or lock boxes.

Any unused money must be ring-fenced in school accounts to fund replacement equipment in future and may not be used for other purposes. Records of expenditure must be maintained and available for audit, if required.

Paul Crone, director of the National Association of Principals and Deputies, said school leaders would prefer if this level of funding was made available for more pressing educational needs.

“I’m aware that schools who have pouches are very happy with them, but a simple ban doesn’t take into account the different contexts and needs for schools, and this money would be better spent elsewhere,” he said.

The move is part of a wider drive to restrict the use of mobile phones during the school day and tackle concerns over student wellbeing, distraction during class time, cyberbullying and decreased social interaction at break times.

In updated guidance issued to schools, Minister for Education Helen McEntee has confirmed that post-primary schools must implement a policy to restrict mobile phone use during the school day.

“First and foremost, this policy is about ensuring that our schools are phone-free learning environments. Students should not be on their phones during the school day; this guidance and support will ensure all schools have the supports they need to achieve this, having regard to their own requirements,” she said.

“Having engaged with many different school communities across the country, I am confident that this policy will support student wellbeing, engagement and their interaction with their peers, while also recognising the experience and expertise of school communities and the need for consultation.”

Latest research, however, indicates that banning phones in schools is not linked to pupils getting higher grades or having better mental health.

Academics say a more comprehensive approach to reducing overall phone and social media use in adolescents needs to be explored, addressing both in-school and out-of-school use.

Social Democrats education spokeswoman Jen Cummins said the reality for schools is that many are so cash-strapped that they are “struggling to keep the lights on”.

“A new survey has revealed that a record number have had to apply to the department for emergency funding,” she said. “In that context, it is completely tone deaf for the Government to insist that €9 million should go on phone storage."

Ms McEntee, meanwhile, said schools, in consultation with parents, students and others, will be asked to develop their own policies on how to implement their bans on phones

Schools have been told to adopt a consistent approach for the full school day, with limited exemptions allowed for medical or compassionate grounds.