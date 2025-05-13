Second-generation immigrants more likely to aspire to go to university, study finds

The findings are contained in the latest results from a landmark longitudinal study, Children’s School Lives. Photograph: Getty Images

Second generation immigrants in primary schools are more likely to aspire to go to university than other children, according to a new study.

The findings are contained in the latest results from a landmark longitudinal study, Children’s School Lives, undertaken by UCD‘s school of education, which is following 4,000 children across almost 200 schools.

Overall, it provides a broadly positive picture of migrant children’s experiences and sense of belonging at primary school, while also highlighting challenges for pupils from minority backgrounds.

Across the schools surveyed, 21 per cent of children of pupils were from an immigrant background (6 per cent were “first generation”, or born outside Ireland, while 15 per cent were “second generation”, born in Ireland to migrant parents).

When asked about their attitudes to school, immigrant children are more likely to have positive feelings towards primary school and have a stronger academic self-image.

When asked about their aspirations, most children in sixth class aspire to go to college or university.

Second-generation immigrant children are most likely to agree (68 per cent), followed by children with no immigrant background (64 per cent) and first-generation migrant children (59 per cent).

However, immigrant children are less likely than their non-immigrant peers to agree that they have the same chance to do well in school. They are also more likely to be worried about their learning in school.

The research team was led by Dympna Devine, professor of education at UCD and lead investigator in the report.

“The report highlights the ambition and hunger for learning among children of immigrant background as well as the difference primary schools make to their positive settlement in Irish society,” she said. “We need to remain attentive to challenges some face and ensure schools and educators are fully supported in doing so.”

Some of the strengths of the primary school system reported by immigrant parents included systems of support and inclusive practice, as well as the culture of care within primary schools.

Teachers in the study consistently referred to the strong motivation to learn and ambition to do well among children of immigrant background.

The report also touches on challenges facing immigrants in settling in and adapting to the Irish education system, especially those who were more recently arrivals in Ireland.

These challenges were reflected in the lesser expectations of teachers for first generation immigrant children to go to university, especially those in the younger years.

A key finding is that most children are committed to fairness and equality concerning immigration and ethnicity.

However, it is first-generation immigrant children and children in general from a minority ethnic background who are most likely to report bullying experiences.

The authors note that the fact that these trends show an increase as the children move to the senior end of primary school is of concern.

The report also captures the changing experiences of Traveller children at primary level as they progress through the school system.

Attitudes toward school, engaging with the curriculum and overall levels of wellbeing were generally the same, if not higher, among younger Traveller children when compared with others.

However, Traveller children tend to record more negative experiences from second to sixth class when compared with all other ethnic groups.