Almost all Irish primary schools employed unqualified substitutes in last academic year

Some 98 per cent of primary schools had to employ unqualified individuals without teaching qualifications as substitutes during the last academic year.

The figures come amid a shortage of teachers, especially in the greater Dublin area, which many schools say is forcing them to source trainees, retirees and others to plug staffing gaps at short notice.

At primary level, almost 9,000 unqualified individuals were employed across more than 3,000 - or 98 per cent - of schools for short periods in the 2023/2024 school year, according to Department of Education figures released to the 7LÁ current affairs programme on TG4.

At second level, more than 4,600 unqualified individuals were employed across 472 - or 65 per cent - of schools over the same period.

It is a legal requirement for a teacher to have recognised teaching qualifications and to be registered with the Teaching Council to receive a salary paid by the State.

However, a person who is not qualified to teach may work as a substitute for up to five days for €35.88 per hour at primary level, and €45.38 at second level.

In addition, trainee teachers who are registered with the Teaching Council but not qualified may teach in the classroom for longer periods. They are also paid an unqualified rate.

Bryan Collins, principal of Scoil Naomh Feichín in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, said staff shortages are placing “immense pressure” on schools.

“It is grossly unfair on pupils, but we deal with it as best we can,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that this is more pronounced in Dublin and commuter-belt areas. The situation would be more critical were it not for student teachers or retirees. Schools are very reluctant to go beyond that. If at all possible, schools want someone with classroom experience and an interest in education.”

Minister for Education Helen McEntee has acknowledged that recruitment challenges exist in some schools, in common with other sectors.

She has pointed to several measures that have led to a 20 per cent increase in student teachers over the last five years and a 30 per cent increase in numbers registered with the Teaching Council.

Other steps taken by her department include a €2,000 bursary-style fee refund scheme payment for new student teachers with a post-graduate teaching qualification, while a teacher workforce planning project, supported by Unesco and the EU, is focusing on strategic workforce planning for teachers in Ireland.

School principals and teaching unions argue that the housing crisis and cost-of-living issues are making it unaffordable, particularly for younger teachers, to live in the Greater Dublin Area and other large urban areas.

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) said it was “deeply concerned” by the number of unqualified substitutes in schools.

“This is yet another stark reminder of the ongoing teacher shortage crisis which continues to place enormous pressure on schools‚" said John Boyle, the INTO’s general secretary.

The union is calling for hundreds of extra places per year on initial teacher education courses and a national teacher supply commission to develop long-term solutions for teacher supply.

In addition, it wants an immediate response from Government to claims lodged by the union for the restoration of teaching allowances, shortening of teachers’ pay scales and career progression opportunities.

“Unless the Government acts now, more children will face disrupted learning, remaining teachers will have to carry an excessive burden, more school leaders will be pushed to breaking point, and the future of primary and special education in Ireland will be in serious jeopardy,” Mr Boyle said.

The INTO has also called for a targeted international recruitment campaign to bring experienced Irish teachers home.