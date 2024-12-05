Greater emphasis on Irish words in updated curriculum for babies and toddlers

Aistear, the Irish word for journey, was Ireland’s first curriculum framework for early childhood education when it was introduced in 2009. Photograph: iStock

Early years educators and parents are being encouraged to use words, phrases and proverbs in Irish when they interact with babies and toddlers as part of an updated curriculum aimed at boosting children’s confidence in the national language.

Aistear, the Irish word for journey, was Ireland’s first curriculum framework for early childhood education when it was introduced in 2009. The curriculum has undergone its first update since then and will come into effect in September next year.

It is aimed at all children from birth to six years in all settings other than primary and special schools, and can be used by anyone who supports babies, toddlers and young children’s learning, such as parents, childminders and early years educators.

A learning outcome in the new curriculum says toddlers and young children should become “confident and positive about the national languages” of Gaeilge, English, Irish Sign Language, their home language and have an awareness and appreciation of other languages.

READ MORE

Greater emphasis has also been placed on experiences that support children’s creativity and their engagement with the arts, emergent literacy and numeracy, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

For example, babies, toddlers and young children will be supported to be creative and take the initiative to explore, respond to and express themselves through art, drama, dance or music.

[ ‘A lot of people feel very detached from the Irish language, there is a sense of resentment. There isn’t a sense of joy’Opens in new window ]

Minister for Education Norma Foley said nurturing young children’s interest and love for learning is vitally important for their wellbeing, development and for their lifelong learning experiences.

“I warmly welcome the emphasis in the updated Aistear on promoting the use of Gaeilge in the everyday language of educators as they interact with babies, toddlers and young children,” she said.

“I also welcome the continued recognition of the crucial role of súgradh (play), spraoi (fun), taiscéalaíocht (exploration) comhrá (conversation) in the updated Aistear, as well as the greater emphasis on children’s arts, early-stage literacy and numeracy, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.”