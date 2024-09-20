‘When it comes to the interview, cover the basics’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college
My name is Adam, from Rathfarnham in Dublin. I studied computer science and business at Trinity College for four years and graduated in 2022. Following that, I joined PwC’s graduate programme as a technology consultant.
How did you find out about the graduate programme?
I did an internship with the firm during the summer of 2022. Although it was mostly done remotely due to Covid, I learned a lot about what it’s like to work there.
As an intern, I was part of the technology consulting team working as a web developer for the external website. While it wasn’t a typical client project, it gave me a great insight into balancing technology and business requirements – understanding the business context, user needs and strategic goals, and translating that into a technical domain.
What is the graduate programme like?
I’ve really enjoyed the programme so far and found it to be a great start to my professional career. The first few weeks of the programme is training and onboarding which really helps in getting to know the ways of working.
After the training you’ll be directly integrated with the team and put on to client projects. Each graduate is assigned a coach and a buddy who have more than likely been a graduate only a few years ago, giving really valuable support for development and progression.
Technology consulting consists of three areas: technology and digital, cyber, and data and analytics. Graduates are exposed to all three areas, providing an opportunity to choose a career path that interests you most.
Explain what the work experience was like
I’ve been fortunate to have worked with a range of clients across different sectors, working on projects related to IT strategy, software procurement, IT due diligence and IT project management as part of a transformation project. Recently, I’ve travelled to the Netherlands to support client workshops.
What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?
I am particularly excited about applying my technical skills in the areas of AI and cloud. I have undertaken certifications in these areas and pursued a postgraduate diploma in AI, which I will complete at the end of the year.
What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?
When it comes to the interview, cover the basics: update your CV, do your research on the organisation and its values, and show with examples how you would be a great fit.
