‘Things change really fast’: Things to consider when choosing a college course

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and a new focus on environmental sustainability make up just some of a confluence of recent events that have, together, changed the world as we know it.

Central to how the world and the societies within it function is the work people do, and this too is changing rapidly. For students about to embark on third-level education, this throws up difficult questions in relation to which career paths to embark upon.

Sectors where demand was highest in 2023 included construction, office and secretarial, logistics, healthcare and retail. Will this be the same in five years? Probably not, according to Sigmar Recruitment Consultants chief executive Frank Farrelly.

“Things change fast,” Farrelly says. “For most of the last five years, IT has been the strongest. Despite demand being down, ICT and pharmaceutical remain strong sectors in Ireland. ICT still employs over 160,000 people and will provide opportunities in 2024 across the country.

“Ireland continues to have one of the strongest talent pipelines for Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in Europe. Our technology sector benefits from high levels of Government support for, and investment in, skills programmes.”

Looking five years down the road, Farrelly is convinced that AI’s impact is changing jobs. While some jobs will go, it will change all jobs, so Farrelly’s advice is to choose a course that is dynamic. That being said, there are identifiable sectors that are on the rise.

“Ireland is a world leader in life science, pharmaceuticals and medtech,” he says. “Irish graduates who work in these areas are famed worldwide as great operators. While subject to the ebbs and flows, the critical mass of the industry in Ireland means that even if one company is letting staff go, another is hiring.

“Careers in sustainability and green engineering are growing and will continue to grow. Careers in green engineering will increase, especially in areas such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

“Healthcare has often been seen as a vocation, but as the population ages we need more qualified staff in the sector. The number of specialists required will continue to grow and evolve.

“The intersection of life sciences and engineering in healthcare innovation is a growing field. This includes the development of medical devices, diagnostics, and technologies to enhance patient care. Professionals in this space may work on the design and improvement of medical instruments and equipment.”

But the future of work is not all about breaking new ground either. Many more traditional careers will continue to be bountiful, Farrelly says.

“Marketing is always popular and has expanded with the digital revolution,” he says. “It is usually oversubscribed which makes it hard to get a start in.

“HR is another popular choice. It is growing in importance and is predicted to keep expanding its remit with people being the most important asset.

“Legal careers remain attractive. This is a sector which could change dramatically over the five years. The jobs could become better as AI becomes an aide,” Farrelly says.

“Financial services has changed in the last 10 years. There are fewer retail bankers and automation has replaced many of the more menial tasks. I would argue that it is a great time to consider financial services as a career as it will undergo more change and require new skills.

“Manufacturing and engineering is a broad church. While some older, heavy manufacturing industries are in decline, Irish companies have established themselves globally as players in the more modern sectors. Irish engineers are held in high esteem and are involved in the biggest projects globally.”

Sarah Carroll, career expert at jobs website Indeed, says students can get a good idea of sectors that are in demand from looking at the current problems facing different industries, and society generally.

“For instance, healthcare and care-related jobs of all sorts have remained high in demand since the pandemic, which comes as no surprise,” Carroll says.

“Jobs in sustainability are also becoming more important across all sectors, from construction to tech, as people become increasingly aware of the need to integrate green practices into their business models.”

University of Limerick careers adviser Brendan Lally says we live in a skills-based economy, and that the future of work is more focused on skills and expertise rather than specific job titles.

“The rapid pace of technological advancements is constantly reshaping the job market, creating new opportunities and rendering certain jobs obsolete with automated systems,” Lally says.

He is in agreement with Carroll on the need for students to seek fields where their interests align with the evolving needs of society. “Those needs are predicted to include data, technology particularly cybersecurity, virtual reality, and so forth,” Lally says.

“The ageing population with growing wellbeing and mental health needs along with ongoing advancements in healthcare and medtech will continue to contribute to demand.

“Hiring for green jobs has doubled since 2016 and the Government estimates the Irish economy will need to fill more than 20,000 by 2030.”

While Lally also agrees all sectors will be impacted by AI, he says students worried about their jobs have more to fear from those who are skilled in AI than from the technology itself.

He also points out that opting for a course solely based on projected demand carries certain risks. “Overemphasis on high-demand sectors can lead to oversaturation in those fields and intense competition,” Lally says.

“In four or five years we will see rapid technological advancements that can disrupt industries and redefine job requirements. Economic downturns due to war, or disruption like a pandemic make predictions just that: predictions.”

Recruitment company Hays Ireland recently released its annual salary and recruiting trends guide which found a departure from conventional hiring norms based heavily around qualifications.

“At the moment, there’s a trend of employers emphasising skills-based learning and the candidate’s willingness to adapt and acquire new skills in employment,” the group’s managing director Maureen Lynch says.

“Students gaining those transferable and adaptable skills will be well placed in the next five years. That doesn’t negate the importance of the third-level qualification, however, but signals the continued evolution of employment trends and growth of new sectors.”

Looking at the current market trends, Lynch believes sectors related to technology, healthcare, renewable energy, data analytics, and sciences are anticipated to experience growth.

“The expected continued advancement of AI and advancement in other areas of technology contribute to the demand for skilled professionals, like developers and software experts for example, in these fields,” she says.

“Conversely, some traditional sectors may see a decline due to automation and changing consumer preferences so it’s essential for students to align their skills with the emerging needs of industries to maximise their career prospects.”

Lynch says sectors on the rise could be driven by global shifts towards sustainability, technological advancements and the increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making. “These industries are at the forefront of innovation, creating demand for skilled professionals,” she says.

“On the other hand, sectors experiencing decline may be impacted by technological disruptions or changing consumer demands or preferences, necessitating adaptation to new market dynamics.

“Global economic shifts also exert a big influence on the fortunes of various sectors, shaping their trajectory in response to these interconnected factors. Economic uncertainty, characterised by reduced consumer spending, can impact industries like retail and travel.

“There’s a web of factors that can lead to downward trends, but that doesn’t mean that these trends don’t reverse over time either, which is also a factor for students to consider. What the booming industry is now may have evolved for better or worse in five years.”

Yvonne McLoughlin, head of Dublin City University’s careers service, says reports such as the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 and the Cedefop Skills Forecast highlight various sectors, job titles, and employment growth over the next number of years.

These include health, education, sustainability, professional services, IT and data, digital commerce and trade to name a few.

Marie Laffey, head of the career development centre at University of Galway notes that the WEF report predicts there will be a rise in new types of jobs such as AI and machine learning specialists, robotic engineers, data analysts and scientists, cyber security, digital transformation, healthcare technology specialists.

The report also points to an increase in demand for digital marketing, customer engagement and customer success roles, as organisations seek to provide a more personalised experience for their customers.

“Data is becoming increasingly valuable, and businesses are relying on data analytics to drive decision-making,” Laffey says. “This trend will demand professionals with strong data analysis and data visualisation.

“Cybersecurity will become increasingly crucial as our reliance on digital technologies and data deepens. Professionals in this field will be in high demand to protect sensitive data, prevent cyberattacks, and maintain the integrity of online systems.”

Of course, the choice of a career is not limited solely to the extent of the availability of work. There are diverse benefits associated with different types of jobs including financial rewards, job satisfaction, and societal impact. The weight to ascribe to such factors comes down to individual choice and preference.

“There is no one-size fits all but current trends can provide us some insights, such as professions in finance, technology, law and healthcare often provide higher compensation packages,” says Lynch.

“Careers in non-profit organisations, social work, and philanthropy provide a strong sense of fulfilment by contributing to social causes. NGO work, for example, may have global scope that provides exposure to diverse cultures, which helps to foster a personal and professional growth.

“Then there are also jobs in healthcare and wellness that focus on helping others, fostering a sense of purpose and contributing to overall job satisfaction.”