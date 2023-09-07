New maths curriculum for primary pupils puts emphasis on ‘playfulness’

Minister for Education Norma Foley with children from St Mathew's National School, Sandymount, Irishtown, last month. A new primary maths curriculum was launched on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A new maths curriculum for primary pupils which is being rolled out across schools puts an emphasis on playfulness, creativity and solving real-life problems.

The Primary Mathematics Curriculum, which replaces the 24-year-old syllabus, was officially launched by Minister for Education Norma Foley on Thursday.

While much of what children will learn in maths remains unchanged, the curriculum places a greater emphasis on enhancing how children learn best. For example, it places a greater emphasis on creativity, playful approaches to learning, problem-solving and experiences shaped by children.

The curriculum also aims to promote the development of skills such as computational thinking, financial literacy and spatial ability, which are regarded as critical for children to thrive in the modern world.

READ MORE

It was developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) over seven years through research and engagement with schools, pupils, expert researchers in children’s learning and education partners.

Ms Foley described the curriculum as “another significant milestone” in the development of education at primary level.

“Mathematics is everywhere, it is the language we use to understand our environment and surroundings. It helps us to successfully navigate through everyday life as it enhances our ability to understand and engage fully with the world around us. We must ensure that we provide the best mathematics education for all our children,” she said.

“We want the children in our schools to understand the importance of maths in the wider world but we also want them to see maths as integral to day to day life, interacting with them in their play as well as work and worthy of pursuit in its own right.”

The Department of Education has announced a suite of supports for schools and teachers to introduce the curriculum.

In addition, an online toolkit including support materials and examples of children’s learning will be provided to assist teachers in building “rich mathematical learning experiences” for children.

This year, teachers will be asked to familiarise themselves with the curriculum with a view to its implementation from September of next year.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said teachers must be afforded time and professional development support to implement the curriculum. INTO deputy general secretary Deirdre O’Connor called on Ms Foley to ensure teachers get the time and professional development they need to implement it.

“We have lobbied hard for the supports announced today and will continue to advocate to ensure that our members can deliver this curriculum to its full extent,” she said.

She said the union has helped to secure face-to-face seminars for school leaders and school closures to allow schools to explore the curriculum.

On-site support to schools will be provided by personnel from Oide, a new professional development service for teachers.

It was formed from the merger of the Centre for School Leadership, Junior Cycle for Teachers, the National Induction Programme for Teachers and the Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST).

Hard copies of the curriculum are due to issue to all schools in the coming weeks, while the curriculum can be accessed online at curriculumonline.ie.