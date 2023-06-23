Leaving Cert physical education: A fair exam that demanded holistic approach

Gender imbalance in physical activity participation levels came up as a question in Friday's paper. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The higher-level physical education was fair and straightforward, with students able to use their common sense to tackle trickier parts, teachers have said.

Brian Gregan, a PE teacher at the Institute of Education, said the paper was balanced and required students to take a holistic approach to their study, taking in both personal and societal perspectives.

“Some choice meant that students could avoid certain more challenging or abstract topics and draw on their own experiences,” Mr Gregan said.

“This year students had more limited choice than last year but entered the exam with two projects (worth 50 per cent of their grade) completed.”

READ MORE

Section A included expected topics such as Newton’s laws, planes and energy systems, Mr Gregan said.

Andrew Levis, ASTI subject representative and a PE teacher at Midleton College Cork, said that section B, although focused on coaching, was quite broad, giving capable students lots of opportunity to show their knowledge.

Mr Gregan said this section would have pleased many students.

Mr Levis said that question 13e was the hardest on the paper.

“Students had to mention technique execution and energy expenditure, and it was mainly suited for the top-level candidates,” he said.

Mr Levis said that question 11, which focused on differing levels of participation in physical activity between boys and girls, was a welcome question.

Mr Levis said that the ordinary level paper was straightforward.

“A common sense approach would have ensured a lot of marks, with no overly hard questions on a paper which followed the same structure as at higher-level,” he said.

“Section A of question 11 asked students to explain hegemonic masculinity and hegemonic femininity, which may have been a little confusing at this level, but the question was not mandatory. With a bit of effort, the paper was manageable.”

Try this one at home: Physical education higher level

Q11. Having conducted a survey on the physical activity patterns and behaviours of boys and girls in a school, the PE teacher discovered that the boys in the school were far more active than the girls.

Discuss two ways in which a school could tackle a gender imbalance in physical activity participation levels.