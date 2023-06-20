Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Alice Lynch, I’m 23 years old and from Dublin. I am currently living and working as a Jameson brand ambassador in Málaga, Spain. I have always had a passion for languages, so when it came to choosing a college course, international modern languages (Spanish and French) in University College Dublin was a natural choice for me.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

My cousin had also been a Jameson brand ambassador and I reached out to them for advice. I had also been following the programme’s Instagram account, so I was well informed about the role before applying.

What is the graduate programme like?

What I love about the programme is the varied aspects of the business you become involved in. For example, in Spain I’ve been exposed to trade marketing, brand marketing, commercial sales, brand education and experiential marketing.

Explain what the work experience was like

There is a 70/20/10 approach to the programme: 70 per cent learning on the job, 20 per cent learning through feedback and reflection and 10 per cent formal training.

Before moving to market, we had a four-week induction as part of the programme’s overall development offering, “Distill Your Own Success”, which is designed to support both personal and professional growth. During induction we learned about Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard, about the history, heritage and production process behind the Jameson brand, and focused on developing our own personal brand, all of which equipped us to hit the ground running in our assigned market.

The work experience once you reach the market is phenomenal. I have been given so much responsibility which has allowed me to leverage my creativity.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

After the programme, I would love to ultimately work as a brand manager for one of the brands in our portfolio at Irish Distillers or Pernod Ricard. I have really loved the brand planning aspect of the role and learning how to plan a strategy around our target consumer.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

My main tip is to be yourself and showcase any special skill you have. I started my application video by speaking Spanish and French as I wanted to show my language capabilities from the outset. I also highlighted my passion for sport in my application.

What’s so unique about this programme is that the team at Irish Distillers don’t look for one specific degree or background. They recognise that everyone has different strengths and graduates are given the tools to develop and nurture those skills.