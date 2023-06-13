Reaction to today’s Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert exams

* More than 100,000 students are completing day five of the State exams

* Leaving Cert: Irish paper 2 was “very manageable” after yesterday’s tougher paper (9.30-12.35pm); biology (2-5pm) is up next

* Junior Cycle: Graphics or Italian (9.30-11am) and French (1.30-3.30pm)

Lego: not just child’s play

Today’s Junior Cycle graphics paper is out.

Any Lego-obsessed students will have been delighted given the focus on Lego block arrangement and elevation.

Full paper:

What is the bell curve?

We’ve had a few queries from students about what happens to their exam scripts once they are handed over – prompted by difficulties many faced in Friday’s Leaving Cert paper 2.

So, what it is?

The name is derived from the bell-shaped curve on a graph (see below) which plots out the distribution of grades achieved by students.

Every year the State Examinations Commission (SEC) seeks to ensure a similar proportion of students achieve the same grades across individual subjects.

Bell curve

Why? It is aimed at ensuring standards are maintained each year.

Using a similar pattern, examiners adjust marking schemes at an early stage in the marking process to ensure a similar proportion of students will secure H1s, H2s and H3, etc, year after year.

This can involve giving or taking away marks for individual questions if they were “too hard” or “too easy”, based on a sample of scripts being marked.

So, what do the final results look like? Take the Leaving Cert exam in higher level maths last year.

This are the proportion of students who achieved the following grades in 2022:

H1 (18 per cent); H2 (19 per cent); H3 (24 per cent); H4 (22 per cent); H5 (14 per cent); H6 (5 per cent); H7 (0.9 per cent); H8 (0.2 per cent).

There was a similar pattern in 2021:

H1 (15 per cent); H2 (18 per cent); H3 (21 per cent); H4 (20 per cent); H5 (16 per cent); H6 (8 per cent); H7 (2 per cent); H8 (1 per cent).

So, try not to worry – all past indicators are that there will not be sudden spike in people “failing” the exam. In addition, the State Examinations Commission has said it will

‘Well received’: Leaving Cert Irish paper 2 (ordinary level)

There has also been a positive reception to the ordinary level Irish paper 2

Linda Dolan, Irish teacher at Mercy College, Sligo, and Studyclix subject expert, said.

“The paper was topical with rugby and the Ukrainian war appearing in the comprehension element. The much preferred poem Géibheann came up in the Filíocht section with An t-Earrach Thiar being the other option.

“The three choices in the Prós section contained no grey areas and students with a good understanding of the literature would have been able to give it a great shot. Overall a very straightforward, student centred exam today.”

‘Very manageable’: Leaving Cert Irish paper 2 (higher)

The early verdict from teachers is that Irish paper 2 was much more approachable than yesterday’s paper.

Studyclix subject expert Linda Dolan, Irish teacher at Mercy College, Sligo, said it was a “very manageable” higher level paper.

“They would have welcomed the highly anticipated literature questions. Oisín i dTír na nÓg and Dís appeared in the Prós section, which may have been predicted, with both containing straightforward questions,” she said.

“However, An Spailpín Fánach in the Filíocht section contained some tricky vocabulary and would have put students through their paces. No doubt Mo Ghrá-sa was the most popular option as the language was much more student friendly.

“Although the topics for the léamhthuiscint appeared difficult, the questions presented nothing out of the ordinary. Students would have been relieved with today’s paper after possibly being left disheartened after yesterday’s exam.”