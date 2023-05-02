Ireland risks being ‘left behind’ in research unless we catch up with EU, academics warn

Academics handed an open letter on behalf of university researchers to Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris on Tuesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Ireland risks being left behind by the rest of the EU unless we fund our higher education research sector to the same level as neighbouring countries, academics have warned.

As the Government prepares legislation which will create a new research and innovation funding agency, almost 2,000 academics have signed an open letter calling for a step-change in how the area is funded.

A group of academics – including professors Kingston Mills, Jane Ohlmeyer and Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin – handed in the letter to Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris on Tuesday afternoon.

It calls for greater consultation of the research community around the new legislation, a balance between science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) and arts, humanities and social sciences (AHSS), as well as strong governance and transparent selection of members of the body overseeing the agency.

READ MORE

It also seeks a commitment to fund research at a level equal to or greater than the EU average based on percentage of gross domestic product (GDP).

The group says Ireland is lagging behind other EU countries in expenditure on research and development, investing 1.23 per cent of GDP compared to the EU average of 2.32 per cent. It says this is inconsistent with Ireland’s ambition to be a research leader in the EU.

Prof Ohlmeyer said the volume of signatories to the letter, who include academics from across Ireland’s higher education institutions, as well as Irish researchers based abroad, illustrated how much was at stake.

She said the group had a “very positive and receptive” discussion on research and development with Mr Harris on Tuesday.

“If we want to be a serious research leader, we can’t afford to get this legislation wrong. Given the way it is currently formulated, we are very concerned that we won’t get it right,” she said.

“If we do get it right, it could be tremendous. This is about talent; not just nurturing our talent, but drawing talent in which results in new knowledge, new technologies, new innovation. It’s all about creating an ecosystem where it’s a win-win environment for everyone. It could allow us to develop as a research leader in Europe – but currently we’re not.”

Academics Frank Jones, Kingston Mills, Jane Ohlmeyer, John Walsh, Luke O'Neill and Nicole Volmering with an open letter for Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Last month Mr Harris announced Government agreement for the heads of a Bill which will establish a research and innovation funding agency and the amalgamation of the Irish Research Council (IRC) and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

He said the publication of the General Scheme of Research and Innovation Bill, 2023 will begin the process of creating a new agency which will capitalise on the strengths of both agencies, drive “world-class research and innovation” in Ireland and work collaboratively with other research funders and enterprise, both in Ireland and abroad.

Mr Harris said the new research and innovation agency will drive research and innovation in disciplines across the spectrum of arts, engineering, humanities, mathematics, science, social sciences, technology and others.

“This is essential in order to ensure that Ireland has a resilient and agile research base that can make a substantive impact on national challenges and opportunities,” he said last month.

“Crucially, this is also an opportunity to reflect on our significant achievements in research and innovation to date, and to congratulate and thank SFI and IRC for the central role they have played in this regard.”