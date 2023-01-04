Number of primary pupils in Ireland increases for first time since 2018 due to Ukrainian enrolments

A total of 549,189 pupils were listed as attending the 3,095 mainstream national schools across the Republic at the start of the recent school year – up 3,083 on the 2021/22 figures. Photograph: PA

The number of pupils attending primary schools in the Republic has risen for the first time since 2018 due to the influx of thousands of children from Ukraine.

Preliminary figures published by the Department of Education on enrolments last September show there was an annual increase of 0.6 per cent in the number of children attending mainstream primary schools.

A total of 549,189 pupils were listed as attending the 3,095 mainstream national schools across the Republic at the start of the recent school year – up 3,083 on the 2021/22 figures.

The latest figures show a total of 7,420 children from Ukraine were enrolled in schools in September, with the number reaching 8,823 by the recent Christmas holidays.

According to the Department of Education, the number of children attending primary schools at the start of the school year would have decreased by 4,337 but for the arrival of children and their families fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The age of children from Ukraine attending primary schools is spread fairly evenly across classes with the greatest number (1,216) enrolled in junior infants.

Overall, 1,495 primary schools – 48% of the total – have pupils from Ukraine in their classes.

Schoolchildren from Ukraine account for more than 10% of all pupils in 192 schools, according to the latest figures.

The highest concentrations of Ukrainian pupils at primary level are found in Dublin (1,216), Kerry (879), Cork (872), Donegal (752) and Clare (570).

The smallest numbers are located in Monaghan (56), Longford (57), Offaly (98) and Carlow (109).

The figures also show the rate of increase among boys attending primary school in the current year was over twice that of girls.

The number of boys rose by 2,154 to 281,100, while the number of girls increased by 929 to 268,089.

The figures show the proportion of pupils attending Catholic schools has continued to decline in the current school year, although actual enrolments in such schools increased by 0.2 per cent or 1,058 pupils.

There was a total of 488,076 children enrolled in Catholic schools in September, representing 88.9 per cent of all pupils – down from 89.2 per cent in 2021/22

Data on enrolments show there are nine fewer Catholic primary schools operating this year compared to 12 months ago, while the number has reduced by almost 120 over the past decade.

However, they still account for 2,739 of the country’s 3,095 primary schools – 88.5 of the total.

The fastest-growing category of schools in both percentage and absolute terms were multi-denominational schools, which now account for 7.8 per cent of the primary school population – up from 7.6 per cent the previous year.

The actual number of pupils in multi-denominational schools rose by 3.6 per cent or 1,479 to a total of 42,981.

“The changes in school numbers by ethos have occurred due to various reasons such as closure of small schools, where enrolments have declined, amalgamation of schools which are in proximity to each other and the opening of new multi-denominational schools in response to parental choice,” the Department of Education said.

Despite the overall increase in the number of primary schoolchildren this year, the latest figures show the total numbers attending primary schools declined in four local authority areas – Fingal, Tipperary, Meath and South Dublin.

However most counties showed an increase in enrolments due to the impact of the arrival of Ukrainian pupils, with the largest absolute increases in student numbers recorded in Kerry (up 494) and Donegal (up 482).

At post-primary level, the latest figures show there was a 3.8 per cent increase in enrolments in September.

Student numbers were up in every county with the largest absolute increases recorded in Cork County (1,552), Fingal (1,165), Dublin city (1,121) and Meath (1,031).

The total number of students in secondary schools increased by 14,758 to 406,457 with the figure including 4,389 students from Ukraine.

Numbers attending Catholic secondary schools account for 48.7 per cent of the secondary school population with 47.6 per cent attending schools with a multi-denominational ethos.

All types of post-primary school categories recorded an increase in student numbers with Catholic school enrolments up 2.2 per cent or 4,190.

However, the increase in numbers attending multi-denominational schools rose over twice as fast – up 5.5 per cent or 10,076, while enrolments at Church of Ireland schools were up 431 or 3.7 per cent.

In the current school year, there are 343 Catholic schools and 358 multi-denominational schools among a total of 727 post primary schools.

The distribution of Ukrainian students across post-primary classes is more uneven than at primary level with only 160 in sixth year compared with 624 in transition year and 1,261 in first year.

A total of 569 secondary schools – 78% of the total – have students from Ukraine enrolled with them and they account for more than 10 per cent of all enrolments in 26 schools.

The distribution of secondary school students from Ukraine around the country is similar to that at primary level with Dublin, Kerry and Cork having the highest numbers.