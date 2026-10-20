Open days: What questions should students ask?

Open days are a perfect chance to get a feel for what a third-level institution is really like. They give prospective students an opportunity to explore courses, meet lecturers and current students, and see the campus for themselves.

And, just as importantly, they’re a chance to ask questions.

Before you go, it can help to spend a bit of time thinking about what matters most to you. Is it the course content? Career opportunities? Accommodation? Financial support? Student life?

The answers to these questions could play a big role in where you decide to study.

Try to arrive with a list of things you would like to find out. Take notes as you go, and don’t be afraid to ask follow-up questions if something isn’t clear. Remember, open days aren’t just about colleges making an impression on you, they’re also your opportunity to decide whether a college feels like the right fit.

Here are some questions that may help you get the most out of an open day.

The course

What are the entry requirements for the course?

How is the course delivered (for example, in-person, hybrid?)

Are lectures recorded and available to watch back?

What subject areas does the course cover?

What modules are available in later years?

Is there continuous assessment?

How many students are in lectures in first year?

What percentage of students progress to second year?

Are there tutorials, and what is the class size?

Will there be opportunities for one-on-one time with tutors?

Is there a studying abroad option during one of the years of the course?

Does the institution organise internships?

Financial

Does the college provide financial supports or aid to students?

Does the college offer scholarships to incoming students?

Does the college have a full list of grants/bursaries that are available?

Who do I talk to about financial problems/issues?

What technology, software or equipment will I need to buy?

Career prospects

How will the course make me employable?

What have previous students done after graduation?

Which type of employers recruit graduates from this course?

What percentage of graduates are in employment or further study within 12 months?

Do many choose further study after graduation?

Does the college offer assistance with job placement?

The college

What facilities are on campus?

What are the library opening hours?

What sporting facilities does the college have?

What types of student societies and clubs are available?

Does college have a health centre?

Is there a list of societies available to look at?

What common or recreational spaces are available on campus for students?

How safe is the campus, particularly at night?

Accommodation

What types of accommodation are available?

What is the availability and cost of on-campus accommodation?

What is the deposit amount and contract length?

How far is the accommodation from the centre of campus?

How big are the rooms?

Do I have to share with other students?

What are the application dates?

How easy is it to find private rented accommodation nearby?

Accessibility