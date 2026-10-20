Education

Open days: What questions should students ask?

Going to open days can help you decide where you want to spend the next few years

Try to arrive with a list of things you would like to find out. Photograph: Getty
Try to arrive with a list of things you would like to find out. Photograph: Getty
Damian Cullen's picture
Damian Cullen
Tue Oct 20 2026 - 05:313 MIN READ

Open days are a perfect chance to get a feel for what a third-level institution is really like. They give prospective students an opportunity to explore courses, meet lecturers and current students, and see the campus for themselves.

And, just as importantly, they’re a chance to ask questions.

Before you go, it can help to spend a bit of time thinking about what matters most to you. Is it the course content? Career opportunities? Accommodation? Financial support? Student life?

The answers to these questions could play a big role in where you decide to study.

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Try to arrive with a list of things you would like to find out. Take notes as you go, and don’t be afraid to ask follow-up questions if something isn’t clear. Remember, open days aren’t just about colleges making an impression on you, they’re also your opportunity to decide whether a college feels like the right fit.

Here are some questions that may help you get the most out of an open day.

The course

  • What are the entry requirements for the course?
  • How is the course delivered (for example, in-person, hybrid?)
  • Are lectures recorded and available to watch back?
  • What subject areas does the course cover?
  • What modules are available in later years?
  • Is there continuous assessment?
  • How many students are in lectures in first year?
  • What percentage of students progress to second year?
  • Are there tutorials, and what is the class size?
  • Will there be opportunities for one-on-one time with tutors?
  • Is there a studying abroad option during one of the years of the course?
  • Does the institution organise internships?

Financial

  • Does the college provide financial supports or aid to students?
  • Does the college offer scholarships to incoming students?
  • Does the college have a full list of grants/bursaries that are available?
  • Who do I talk to about financial problems/issues?
  • What technology, software or equipment will I need to buy?

Career prospects

  • How will the course make me employable?
  • What have previous students done after graduation?
  • Which type of employers recruit graduates from this course?
  • What percentage of graduates are in employment or further study within 12 months?
  • Do many choose further study after graduation?
  • Does the college offer assistance with job placement?

The college

  • What facilities are on campus?
  • What are the library opening hours?
  • What sporting facilities does the college have?
  • What types of student societies and clubs are available?
  • Does college have a health centre?
  • Is there a list of societies available to look at?
  • What common or recreational spaces are available on campus for students?
  • How safe is the campus, particularly at night?

Accommodation

  • What types of accommodation are available?
  • What is the availability and cost of on-campus accommodation?
  • What is the deposit amount and contract length?
  • How far is the accommodation from the centre of campus?
  • How big are the rooms?
  • Do I have to share with other students?
  • What are the application dates?
  • How easy is it to find private rented accommodation nearby?

Accessibility

  • What transport links serve the campus?
  • What types of resources are available for students with disabilities?
  • How accessible is the college – is it wheelchair-friendly?
  • How are parking and drop-off areas for students with disabilities?
  • Who should I contact to discuss academic accommodations before and after enrolling?
  • What mental-health services does the college offer?
  • What student clubs or groups exist for students with disabilities or mental-health conditions?
  • Does the college offer any programmes to support students with neurodivergent conditions?
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