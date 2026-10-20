Open days: What questions should students ask?

Open days are a perfect chance to get a feel for what a third-level institution is really like. They give prospective students an opportunity to explore courses, meet lecturers and current students, and see the campus for themselves.
And, just as importantly, they’re a chance to ask questions.
Before you go, it can help to spend a bit of time thinking about what matters most to you. Is it the course content? Career opportunities? Accommodation? Financial support? Student life?
The answers to these questions could play a big role in where you decide to study.
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Try to arrive with a list of things you would like to find out. Take notes as you go, and don’t be afraid to ask follow-up questions if something isn’t clear. Remember, open days aren’t just about colleges making an impression on you, they’re also your opportunity to decide whether a college feels like the right fit.
Here are some questions that may help you get the most out of an open day.
The course
- What are the entry requirements for the course?
- How is the course delivered (for example, in-person, hybrid?)
- Are lectures recorded and available to watch back?
- What subject areas does the course cover?
- What modules are available in later years?
- Is there continuous assessment?
- How many students are in lectures in first year?
- What percentage of students progress to second year?
- Are there tutorials, and what is the class size?
- Will there be opportunities for one-on-one time with tutors?
- Is there a studying abroad option during one of the years of the course?
- Does the institution organise internships?
Financial
- Does the college provide financial supports or aid to students?
- Does the college offer scholarships to incoming students?
- Does the college have a full list of grants/bursaries that are available?
- Who do I talk to about financial problems/issues?
- What technology, software or equipment will I need to buy?
Career prospects
- How will the course make me employable?
- What have previous students done after graduation?
- Which type of employers recruit graduates from this course?
- What percentage of graduates are in employment or further study within 12 months?
- Do many choose further study after graduation?
- Does the college offer assistance with job placement?
The college
- What facilities are on campus?
- What are the library opening hours?
- What sporting facilities does the college have?
- What types of student societies and clubs are available?
- Does college have a health centre?
- Is there a list of societies available to look at?
- What common or recreational spaces are available on campus for students?
- How safe is the campus, particularly at night?
Accommodation
- What types of accommodation are available?
- What is the availability and cost of on-campus accommodation?
- What is the deposit amount and contract length?
- How far is the accommodation from the centre of campus?
- How big are the rooms?
- Do I have to share with other students?
- What are the application dates?
- How easy is it to find private rented accommodation nearby?
Accessibility
- What transport links serve the campus?
- What types of resources are available for students with disabilities?
- How accessible is the college – is it wheelchair-friendly?
- How are parking and drop-off areas for students with disabilities?
- Who should I contact to discuss academic accommodations before and after enrolling?
- What mental-health services does the college offer?
- What student clubs or groups exist for students with disabilities or mental-health conditions?
- Does the college offer any programmes to support students with neurodivergent conditions?