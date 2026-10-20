Open days: Key details for NCI, NCAD, technological universities and other institutions

National College of Ireland

When is open day? Open days will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from 11am-2pm and Saturday, January 23rd from 10am-1pm.

Registration details: You can register at ncirl.ie/About/News-Events/Events/cao-open-day-november-2026

What to expect: Speak directly to lecturers, meet current students and learn about clubs and societies, learn about the career opportunities related to your course.

Student life: NCI has a number of sports clubs including GAA, badminton and basketball. Societies include dance, film and mental health.

Accommodation: Private student accommodation options nearby include Canvas Point in the Dublin docklands area. Canvas Mayor Square is located on the NCI campus.

Web: ncirl.ie

St Patrick’s Pontifical University

When is open day? Open days in Maynooth will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 20th and 21st from 10am-2pm.

Registration details: If you have any queries in advance of the open days, you can email admissions@spcm.ie.

What to expect: Take a campus tour, listen to a dedicated talk on studying at the university, talk to current students.

Student life: As the representative body for students of both St Patrick’s Pontifical University and Maynooth University, Maynooth Students’ Union organises a number of social events for students.

Accommodation: The residence office at Maynooth University manages student accommodation at SPPU. The university village apartments on the North Campus are owned by SPPU. Those who would like to live on campus may make an expression of interest for on-campus accommodation by emailing your name, CAO number and name of school to: villageaccounts@spcm.ie

Web: sppu.ie

Institute of Art, Design and Technology

Institute of Art, Design and Technology

When is open day? Friday, November 20th from 4pm-6pm and Saturday, November 21st from 10am-3pm.

Registration details: iadt.ie/openday

What to expect: Visit the National Film School, attend a portfolio masterclass, explore the campus and find out about degree courses.

Student life: IADT has a range of clubs and societies for students such as literature society, zine and collage club and DJ society.

Accommodation: An accommodation search website, Studentpad, can be used by IADT students to look for accommodation in the local area.

Web: iadt.ie

National College of Art and Design

When is open day? The NCAD undergraduate open day will take place from 9.30-3pm on Wednesday, November 25th.

Undergraduate portfolio information events for applicants to NCAD studio programmes will take place Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st from 6pm to 7.30pm. Students are advised to only attend one evening as places are limited.

An online undergraduate portfolio information evening for those who cannot attend in person will take place on Monday, October 19th from 5pm-6pm.

Registration details: You can register at

ncad.ie/study-at-ncad/visit-ncad-open-days

What to expect: Participate in department demos, get information on applications and talk to students and lecturers at the college. There will be a calm hour from 2-3pm.

Student life: Student societies include film society, Pokémon society, basketball society and Cumann Gaelach.

Accommodation: NCAD does not provide on-campus accommodation. There are private providers of student accommodation nearby.

Web: ncad.ie

Munster Technological University

Munster Technological University

When is open day?

MTU Kerry Campus: Postponed due to scheduled national industrial action. See mtu.ie/opendays/kerry for updates.

National Maritime College of Ireland: Thursday, November 5th at the NMCI Ringaskiddy Campus.

MTU Bishopstown Campus: Friday, November 13th.

MTU Crawford College of Art & Design: Friday and Saturday, November 13th and 14th.

MTU Cork School of Music: Saturday, November 14th at the CSM Campus on Union Quay, Cork city.

What to expect: Student-led tours, workshops, demos and course information talks. Students are advised to arrive early and plan ahead, as most sessions are popular.

Student life: MTU provides financial support to students who wish to undertake a number of weeks volunteering abroad. Student societies include musical society, international society and LGBT society.

Accommodation: MTU does not operate student accommodation. It has student accommodation offices on its Cork and Kerry campuses that can provide assistance.

Web: mtu.ie

Atlantic Technological University

When is open day?

Mayo: Took place on October 7th.

Galway City (Wellpark Road): Tuesday, October 20th.

St Angela’s: Thursday, October 22nd.

Sligo Campus: Thursday and Saturday, November 5th and 7th.

Donegal (Letterkenny): Thursday and Saturday, November 12th and 14th.

Connemara: Friday, November 20th

Galway City (Dublin Road and Wellpark Road Campuses): Friday, November 27th.

Mountbellew: Wednesday, March 3rd, 2027.

Registration details: You can register at atu.ie/study/undergraduate/visit-atu/open-days

What to expect: Tour the facilities, meet students and support staff, get clear information on programmes, career options, student life and CAO routes.

Student life: Across campuses, students can take part in a number of societies and clubs such as archery, sustainable and circular fashion, and GAA.

Accommodation: Student accommodation options are available at the campus locations such as student villages, digs and private rental options. ATU and ATU Students’ Union do not own or manage any accommodation on any campus. All student accommodation is provided by private operators.

Web: atu.ie

Technological University Dublin

When is open day?

Tallaght: Tuesday, November 3rd and Tuesday, April 20th.

Blanchardstown: Thursday, November 5th and Thursday, April 22nd.

Grangegorman: Saturday, December and Saturday, April 17th.

Aungier Street: Saturday, April 24th.

Bolton Street: Saturday, April 24th.

Registration details: You can register at tudublin.ie/study/undergraduate/cao/open-days-events

Student life: Students can get involved in the chess society, green volunteering group, neurodivergent society, cycling and snowsports, among other clubs and societies.

Accommodation: An online webinar bringing together the TU Dublin Student Accommodation Team, Mezzino and Threshold will take place on Monday, August 23rd, 2027. Register at tudublin.ie/study/undergraduate/cao/open-days-events/cao-webinar-registration/

Web: tudublin.ie

South East Technological University

South East Technological University, Carlow. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty

When is open day?

Carlow: Autumn open day takes place on Thursday, October 22nd, Spring open day takes place on Saturday, May 8th, 2027.

Waterford: Autumn schools open day will be held on Friday, November 6th.

Registration details: You can register at setu.ie/study/undergraduate-study/undergraduate-open-events

What to expect: Chat one-to-one with lecturers, learn about student supports such as HEAR and DARE, take a tour of campus facilities and meet current students.

Student life: Societies and clubs include photography, boxing, golf and art.

Accommodation:

In Waterford, there are 66 single en suite rooms on the college campus, of which three are suitable for disabled access. The city campus location has 360 bed spaces across 94 apartments, with many rooms suitable for use by students with disabilities.

In Carlow, there are privately owned student apartments close by including Hatch Student Living, Arinaga Townhouses and Carraig Abhainn Student Accommodation.

For students on the Wexford campus, there are private rental options in the area.

Web: setu.ie

Technological University of the Shannon

Technological University of the Shannon

When is Open Day?

Limerick city campuses (TUS Moylish and Limerick School of Art and Design): Took place on Thursday and Friday, October 15th and 16th.

Clonmel Digital Campus: Wednesday, October 21st.

Athlone: Saturday, November 7th.

Thurles: Saturday, November 7th.

Clonmel Digital Campus Portfolio Day (for students applying for a place in Digital Animation, Game Art & Design or Visual Effects in TUS Clonmel): 21st November

Registration details: tus.ie/undergrad/open-days

What to expect: Join guided tours led by student ambassadors, learn more about specific subject areas with lecturers, check out course stands.

Student life: Students can take part in a range of clubs and societies such as law society, women in engineering society, rugby and athletics.

Accommodation: TUS does not operate any student housing. The TUS Students’ Union acts as a connector between students and accommodation providers.

Web: tus.ie

Mary Immaculate College

Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

When is open day?

Limerick: Took place on Thursday, October 15th and Friday, October 16th.

Thurles: Saturday, November 7th between 10am-1pm.

Registration details: mic.ul.ie/study-at-mic/cao-hub/open-days

What to expect: Explore the campus, meet MIC students and lecturers, get information on scholarships, studying abroad, alternative access routes and more.

Student life: Clubs and societies range from trad music to debating, darts to Pilates, film to hurling.

Accommodation. MIC offers accommodation at its Limerick and Thurles campuses for first-year undergraduate students.

Web: mic.ul.ie

Dundalk Institute of Technology

When is open day? An undergraduate open evening will take place on Wednesday, November 18th from 4pm-8pm. The Schools Group undergraduate open day will be on Thursday, November 19th between 10am and 1pm.

Registration details: dkit.ie/study/undergraduate/open-days

What to expect: Check out the facilities available to students through campus tours, chat to the admissions team to learn about the financial aspects of studying at DkIT, meet the careers team to ask questions about future career prospects for graduates.

Student life: Get involved in a variety of clubs and societies such as volleyball, soccer, agriculture and dance.

Accommodation: On-campus accommodation is located approximately 25 minutes walk from Dundalk’s Clarke Train station. Green Park Houses (on campus) with individual en suite bedrooms are also available. The DkIT Students’ Union has a database of recommended off-campus accommodation.

Web: dkit.ie

Royal Irish Academy of Music

When is open day? Sunday, November 1st.

Registration details: You can register at riam.ie/degrees-programmes/undergraduate-postgraduate-open-day

What to expect: Visit the Whyte Recital Hall, Ireland’s only purpose-built chamber hall, learn more about programmes, take part in workshops and mini-masterclasses, meet faculty and management.

Student life: As registered students of RIAM’s accrediting university Trinity College Dublin, RIAM full-time students have full access to Trinity’s 120 societies and clubs. RIAM’s students’ union also organises in-house social events and gatherings

Accommodation: RIAM has partnered with a number of private student accommodation providers including Yugo, The Residence Stoneybatter and Aparto.

Web: riam.ie

For further updates and information on open days, prospective students should check with individual universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The 2027 CAO application booklet can be downloaded at cao.ie/handbook.php

Marino Institute of Education

When is open day? Saturday, November 14th from 10am-3pm.

Registration details: mie.ie/study_with_us/open_day

What to expect: Meet current students and lecturers, join course talks and explore the campus.

Student life: As an associated college of Trinity College, students can join TCD’s range of clubs and societies. On-campus activities include drama society, An Cumann Gaelach, football and hurling.

Accommodation: On-campus accommodation is provided by eber. Each student in on-campus accommodation has their own bedroom with a small double bed, and their own bathroom fitted with a shower.

Web: mie.ie