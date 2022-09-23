From articles on CV writing and interview preparation to an outline selection of graduate schemes at some of Ireland’s top companies, The Irish Times’ Grad Week special has everything you need to know if you are a recent graduate or are in your final year at college.

There have never been more people at work. Employers are crying out for staff, and the current crop of graduates have more opportunities than ever before.

Popular graduate programmes: A selection of graduate schemes aimed at attracting the best and brightest talent from Ireland’s universities.

How remote learning provided graduates with skills for future careers: In March 2020 Ireland was about to go into lockdown and universities, colleges and schools were forced to shift their education delivery to a mostly unfamiliar online format. We look at how students learned from the experience.

How graduates can write a standout cover letter to land their dream job: Writing a good cover letter is one of the first tests you will face as a graduate, and it can be a tough one for students with little or no experience of the workplace.

What do graduates want from employers? “I do not have a dream job. I do not dream of labour.” The origin of this quote is disputed, and somewhat lost in time, but it encapsulates a lot about our often conflicting attitudes to work. Do we live to work, or work to live?

What skills do employers look for in their employees? What do employers want? They want the same thing we all want: the best possible thing - in this case, a worker - at the lowest possible price. It’s this disjoint between wanting a brilliant worker but trying to keep the costs down that can, sometimes, cause friction.

Getting through the interview process: So you’ve sent out your CV to dozens of companies. It’s on the desk of the hiring manager, along with dozens of CVs from other applicants.

You’ve just been hired - should you go to the office? Very few graduates imagined themselves starting their career from their bedroom, communicating with colleagues by email and over tiring Zoom calls.

Job hunting the tried and tested way: Coming out of college and plunging into the world of work can be daunting. But thousands of new jobseekers have been here before you, and there are tried and tested ways of getting that first graduate job.

How to hit the ground running in a new job: Starting a new position can be daunting. We talk to some recruitment experts to find out how to thrive from day one