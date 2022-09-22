Job hunting the tried and tested way

Coming out of college and plunging into the world of work can be daunting.

Coming out of college and plunging into the world of work can be daunting. But thousands of new jobseekers have been here before you, and there are tried and tested ways of getting that first graduate job.

1. Talk to a career counsellor

“Book a meeting with your career counsellor, which many third-levels offer early on in your final year,” says Elaine Dolan, internal recruiter and learning and development specialist at Sigmar Recruitment.

Although graduates may think it’s too late for this, most college and university careers offices will support graduates for two years or more after they have finished their course, and these offices also run regular career fairs.

Ruairí Kavanagh, editor of gradireland.com, says that your college careers office is the best place to start your job hunt.

“Third-levels have the power to plug you into the job network,” he says. “They can put you in touch with companies who are hiring, they can review your CV and tell you where you might be going wrong, they may know an alumni who can talk to you and they can help you focus on developing your skills.”

2. Do your research

Glassdoor.ie includes employee reviews of their workplaces and can give you a good insight into what it’s really like to work for a particular firm, says Dolan.

“GradIreland.com is another great resource to use as it allows you to search [for jobs] by industry and provides information on the company. I would suggest following these company profiles on LinkedIn to get more of an insight into their culture, values, products and services.”

3. Job notices

There was a time when the shoe leather could be worn thin during a door-to-door job hunt. Job notices are more likely to be read online these days that on a noticeboard somewhere. The experience varies from site to site but Gradireland.com offers a more joined-up experience for graduates than many job sites, as they also provide insights about employers and careers. The site includes job postings from a range of industries, both large and small.

You’ll also find jobs advertised online, in newspapers or on job sites such as Sigmar.

4. Career fairs

Individual colleges and faculties hold career events throughout the year, and graduates are also advised to attend as many of these events as possible.

“You can talk to employers and other students, get your CV checked and attend talks,” says Kavanagh, whose company holds its own career fair in the RDS on September 28. “I’d advise students not just to talk to employers they’re interested in but also to approach maybe half a dozen you know nothing about, to broaden your options,” he said.

5. Network

LinkedIn has made networking easier, and Dolan says that it contains many professional groups, relevant to your field, that you can join.

Kavanagh, meanwhile, says that you can reach out to family and friends who may be able to provide work or connect you with the right people. That said, he advises, it’s important not to put them under pressure to make a referral or to come across like you are looking for an easy start.

6. Speculative applications

Not all jobs are advertised, with many decided through referrals or internal promotions.

With this in mind, Kavanagh says it is worth sending speculative applications to ask companies if they have any upcoming vacancies.

“With the right speculative application, they could see you as the right candidate,” he says. “Send in your CV, tailored to the job, highlighting your skills, and include an old-fashioned email explaining that you are exploring opportunities for entry-level roles, that your course has given you a strong grounding and you have acquired skills through work experience or involvement in college life. Companies will appreciate that you are showing initiative.”

“Do not start the email with ‘Dear Sir/ Madam’,” he advises, pointing out that it indicates a lack of effort and comes across as a boilerplate letter being sent far and wide. “Find their name through an online search or LinkedIn, or email a general address to get their name.”

7. Follow up and feedback

Don’t overdo it, but one follow-up to check your application has been received can set you apart, says Dolan. And, if you don’t succeed, don’t take rejection personally: you should ask the recruiter or hiring manager for feedback, which will help in your next application.