Make a good first impression, ask lots of questions and network: How graduates can hit the ground running in a new job

For many people, starting a new role inevitably comes with a mixture of excitement and in trepidation. Photograph: iStock

Starting a new job can be daunting, with many leaving university life behind and entering the corporate world for the first time.

So what are some tips for starting a new job and making a good impression? Here we talk to some recruitment experts to find out how to put the best foot forward.

Ferdia White, business director at recruitment specialist Hays Ireland, accepts that, for many people, starting a new role inevitably comes with a mixture of excitement and trepidation.

“This may sound very basic, but first impressions matter, so arrive early, dress smart, be friendly to everyone you encounter and demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of your new employer and the wider industry,” he says.

“I would also encourage new hires to try to sit down one-on-one with their new colleagues to learn about their roles, the culture within the organisation and the different personalities they will be working with.

“Ask lots of questions. Sometimes people are reluctant to ask the ‘stupid question’, but asking questions demonstrates an eagerness to learn and add value to the organisation.”

Eleanor Donoghue, head of career services at UCC, says many of her students start a new job as part of the work placement programme at the university, which can be a core element of their degree at some stage.

Hybrid options

“Many of these placements are six months to a year in duration and can be the very first time a student goes to the workplace for a proper job,” she says.

“The world of work has changed now over the past few years with the onset of many new ways of working, such as flexible options, fully remote options, or hybrid working on top of the traditional physical workplaces that many of us would be familiar with.

“Recent graduates will be fairly familiar with these new flexible and hybrid options and there are various ways in which we can actually prepare for starting that new role, being prepared for the first day on the job, and actually making a good impression whether it be in person or remote and virtual.”

Donoghue has some tips for people facing into this rather daunting proposition. “Get a good night’s sleep the night before,” she says. “You will be undoubtedly nervous and a nice walk before bed will help you to wind down and relax.

“The morning of the first day in the new job, make sure to set the alarm nice and early, have a shower, and give yourself plenty of time for breakfast. It might sound like common sense, but it can be difficult to gauge the right timings the first day.

“It is also helpful to have your work outfit ready, so you are not flicking through hangers of shirts that morning to find a clean one. This happens.

“If your first day is a virtual day – make sure to stick to the same plan. Dress as though you are in the office physically, and never ever wear casual clothes or pyjamas even if you are hiding behind a screen.

“If travelling, plan your commute and know the way. No one wants you arriving 30 minutes late because you missed your bus or got lost. Once you arrive at the workplace – whether it be physical or virtual – smile and make eye contact to the people who greet you.”

When you arrive at your place of work, Donoghue says you should be confident in yourself and take the time to learn the ropes.

“You got the job for a reason,” she continues. “There will be a lot to learn the first few days, and even weeks, so make sure you get all the onboarding materials, take care of them and make notes as you go along.

“These are helpful little notes to yourself that you can reflect on daily. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. You might think that asking questions is the wrong thing to do, but everyone will appreciate your interest and your willingness to learn.

“Don’t be afraid if you make a mistake either. Sometimes it can be the best way to learn. During the day, network with other graduates or even co-workers and get to know them a little bit more, it will settle the nerves and help you find your feet.

“Sometimes it is nice to get to know your co-workers during a lunch so don’t be afraid to ask them if they are going to the canteen.

Observe others

“Finally, observe others. Take mental notes of the office environment, the culture of the organisation, the co-workers, the teams, the supervisors, the managers, and the leaders. It is an amazing way to get to know what is appropriate and what you should be doing.

“If your first day is a virtual one, set up your office space at home so that it is professional and clean. Dirty cups or dirty laundry in the background is definitely a no-no, and open your windows which will help stimulate the mind and clear the air.

“Check your technical equipment, your computer, screen, mouse and keyboard, and ensure the internet connection is dependable.

“It can be tough working remotely, so the same rules apply – ask questions, attend virtual meetings, look, listen and observe and you will settle in and find your feet.”

Paul Vance, head of resourcing at KPMG, says it is also important to remember that workplaces are “social environments”.

“So when you start a new job, as well as being a new employee you are also a fellow human being to everyone else,” he says. “So while it’s normal to perhaps feel a bit shy or nervous, it’s always worth making an effort to introduce yourself and show a reasonable interest in others.

“In short, it’s all about building relationships and that’s the foundation for helping make a positive impact in your new role.”

University of Limerick careers adviser Brendan Lally says the first 100 days in your new job are particularly key.

“Begin before day one to give yourself a head start,” he says. “You have the job offer, know what your manager’s name is and the team you will be working with.

“Check them out on LinkedIn and connect in advance with them. This helps both sides get a flavour of each other and put a face with a name.

“Gain co-operation from the people in your life so that you’ll have the time and space to work really hard in those first 100 days and show your employer what you’re capable of.

“Regarding work-life balance, and in particular taking holidays, I would strongly discourage pre-booking something like a sun holiday in the first 100 days in the new job. Be prepared to do extra and tell your family/friends you’ll have your head down. This effort can set you up for years and positively affect your career trajectory.”

Lally says the immediate priority is to build relationships with key stakeholders by setting up short introductory “get to know you” calls when you arrive.

“Many organisations do this anyway, but if not, take the initiative yourself,” he says. “Learn as much as you can about your new employer – how things are organised, who does what, the jargon that’s used and so forth.

“Many graduates really can suffer from imposter syndrome – that feeling that they’ll be found out. Do a simple SWOT analysis on yourself (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats).

“Recognise and understand your key challenges. Begin your real job on day one, which is to impress your boss first and other stakeholders next. How you are perceived is 50 per cent of your success.

“Be clear on what your boss expects from you. Build positive relationships and diversify your coffee-break partners as much as possible.

“Take ownership of the work assigned and finish it to the highest possible standard. Avoid the trap of staying in your comfort zone. Do not automatically follow what the next grad beside you is doing. You want your work to be that bit above what is expected from the standard graduate.”

Lally says the first 30 days of a new job are a time to be somewhat cautious. “Observe and learn,” he says.

“Be aware of the expectation of graduates having fresh pair of eyes, and bringing something new in; there is the expectation that you can see what they don’t, but be aware of assuming the established team are doing it wrong and you know better.

Pressure

“Look for quick, easy wins in the first 30 days – look out for requests for volunteers at meetings or by email. By day 100, achieve at least one significant win where your name is mentioned in positive terms.

“Keep looking for feedback from different stakeholders. Be brave and ask them for frank and honest assessments.

“Network as much as possible, but you may have to adapt your approach when working virtually by planning your network opportunities ahead getting time in peoples’ calendars.”

Daniel Corcoran, a vice president with jobs website Indeed, also has some words of encouragement for any new beginners feeling the pressure.

“When starting a new job, it’s perfectly normal to feel some anxiety about your upcoming role,” he says. “It is worth knowing that the team is excited to welcome you to the company and they want you to succeed.

“Use the first 90 days to show them who you are through your performance in the role and determine the benefit you offer the team.

“Make an effort to build relationships with your team and integrate yourself into your new work environment to show that you’re a valuable team member. These connections will help you establish a basis for future collaboration opportunities and build a useful support network.

“Another important step is getting under the skin of the business you’ve joined and understanding as much as you can about it.

“Asking relevant questions, shadowing others and observing the way people interact with colleagues and clients is often an invaluable learning experience for someone starting a new job.

“It might sound simple but taking detailed notes and reviewing them at the end of every day can really help those important items sink in.”

PwC Ireland people partner Emma Scott says newcomers should use the induction and onboarding they receive to their advantage.

“You’ll get to meet your peers and hear from and meet leadership, which will give you a chance to grow your network,” she says. “You’ll receive a lot of important information over your first month which can be confusing and sometimes overwhelming, so don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“It’s also important to put your best foot forward when you start a new role, try to relax and be yourself, be enthusiastic about learning new things and get involved in all activities provided for you such as team building exercises or a simple coffee with your team members.”