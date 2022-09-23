Popular graduate programmes

PwC

PwC has some 400 available roles on their graduate programme across all areas of the business, with opportunities to join the firm in either 2023 or 2024. The firm is seeking graduates across a wide range of disciplines including accounting, science, engineering, technology, law and others. Graduates will join a value-driven, innovative, collaborative culture, where they will be supported to unlock their full potential to succeed. They will be given responsibility on exciting projects, with leading global brands, and experience firsthand how business works, with support from their teams, coaches and mentors, from day one. Enabling teams to work flexibly is a core part of the experience of working at PwC. Each team is supported to optimise their wellbeing through an informal flexibility approach ‘Everyday Flexibility’ which includes hybrid working. Each team works together to determine the best mix of where, when and how they do this with the office playing a vital role to bring people together for connection, collaboration, innovation and learning.

Important dates: Applications opened at start of September and will close mid-October, followed by an interview process.

See: pwc.ie/careers-ie

Accenture

Accenture offers graduate programmes across five entry streams: Analytics, Consulting, Business & Technology Integration, Cyber Security and Software Engineering. Along with a competitive market value salary, graduates are provided with ongoing training, mentorship and live project experience. Combined with this training and development, the programme also offers benefits including private healthcare, paid overtime, annual leave, paid volunteering days annually, external studies support, study leave and a pension option with company contributions.

Important dates: Applications for the 2023 programme are now open and will include opportunities for those who wish to start at Accenture in early Spring. The application deadline will be the end of October but it is beneficial to apply early as Assessment Centres will fill up quickly! Salaries start at €35k and the application process is virtual and includes gamified online challenges using augmented reality, virtual assessments, collaborative project work and interviews. Interested graduates should apply early to avoid disappointment and ensure you give the application profile as much effort as you would your CV, incorporating all of your transferrable skills. See: accenture.com/grads for updates.

EY

The EY Ireland graduate programme 2023 will be enrolling over 400 graduates next autumn across their five offices in Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Galway, with the option of a hybrid model where the graduate can also work from home. EY are interested in hiring students from all disciplines and backgrounds. They are looking for core transferable skills such as problem solving, resilience, creative thinking and proactivity. In return, they help graduates to develop unique skills and empower them to excel. Programme areas include Tax and Law, Assurance, Consulting, Technology Consulting, Strategy & Transactions and Data Analytics. EY graduates work in high performing international teams on the most complex projects and challenges that clients face. The firm offers a competitive and wide ranging package. Applying to EY graduate programmes is straightforward.

Important dates: All applicants are required to submit an application form, along with a CV for the programme. Apply before October 12th. See: ey.com/en_ie/careers/what-you-cando-here/student-programmes

Irish Distillers

For over 30 years, the award-winning Jameson International Graduate Programme has been offering graduates the opportunity to become a Jameson Brand Ambassador and hone their skills in sales and marketing promoting Jameson Irish Whiskey in markets around the world. The programme’s induction training ensures that graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to hit the ground running in one of 35 markets across the world. Over 400 graduates have participated in the Jameson International Graduate Programme since its inception in 1991 and the programme has been voted the most popular FMCG graduate employer in Ireland for eight consecutive years. The firms is seeking candidates with “serious character,” which it defines as graduates who are creative, innovative, self-starters who are serious about getting the job done – but don’t take themselves too seriously.

Important dates: Applications for the 2023/24 graduate intake will open in October 2022. See: jamesongraduateprogramme.com The Irish Distillers Engineering Graduate Programme offers engineers the opportunity to begin a career with the world’s leading producer of Irish whiskey. The ambition of the graduate programme is to support graduates to become Irish Distillers engineers of the future. Graduates will work alongside a world-class whiskey production team in a structured and challenging two-year placement that offers real responsibilities, planned learning, defined rotations and project work. Important dates Applications for this programme are now open. See: irishdistillers.ie/careers/earlycareers/engineering

Deloitte

Deloitte’s 2023 Graduate Programme is now open with 400+ graduate positions available across all business areas, with a variety of roles including accounting, finance, tax, consulting, technology, and a range of specialised areas including sustainability, cyber and legal, among others. The firm encourages applications from a range of disciplines including Arts, Business, Maths, Accounting, Computer Science, Engineering, Law, and Sustainability. Deloitte operates a hybrid working strategy, Deloitte Works, across the firm’s Irish offices: Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, and Galway. It does not set a day per week to work from the office or home as flexibility is important and there is a recognition that different projects and clients have individual needs. Following the online application, candidates will complete an untimed immersive online assessment, the Deloitte Virtual Experience Programme, which is a fantastic way to learn about life at Deloitte, the difference between the business areas and receive a personalised strengths feedback report. The company offers competitive total reward and benefits packages, with wellbeing, healthcare, pension, learning and development and a comprehensive programme of support for professional qualifications (if applicable). Deloitte has one of the highest pass rates in Ireland for professional exams due to its student support, including financial allowances, in-house exam support with introductory sessions, tutorials, exam preparation workshops, an exam helpline, and generous study leave.

Important date: Applications for most areas will close on the 12th of October, but applicants are recommended to apply as early as possible. See: www2.deloitte.com/student

Vodafone

This is Vodafone’s 13th year of running its Irish Graduate Programme and they’re on the lookout for 40 graduates who have a passion for innovation, teamwork and technology. Those who are selected for the programme are encouraged to develop their interests and skills with practical experience through one of Vodafone’s seven tailored graduate streams including; Technology, Data, Business Management, Marketing & Communications, Digital Design, Corporate Security and Legal & Finance. During their 18-month placement, graduates will experience two rotations within their chosen stream and can look forward to in-person and virtual training, dedicated mentoring and real responsibility from the start, equipping them with everything they need to progress and become an expert in their field. On average, 85 per cent of Vodafone graduates go on to secure permanent roles within the company. Graduates will receive a competitive salary and can tailor their own benefits package along with a hybrid working model including 20 days working abroad, and access to physical and mental wellbeing supports through Vodafone’s onsite and virtual Wellness Centre facilities.

Important dates: Applications open September 19th and close November 4th. See: n.vodafone.ie/careers/graduates.html

Huawei

Since its inception in 2015, over 170 students from Irish universities have taken part in Huawei’s ‘Seeds for the Future’ programme. Students take a variety of basic and advanced courses covering the latest innovations in smart cities, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G, and the Internet of Things. Guest lectures on digital transformation, sustainable technology, and strategic leadership are delivered by Huawei senior engineers and industry thought-leaders. The 2022 programme will also see students take part in team exercises including Huawei’s Tech4Good project, which challenges participants to examine how to leverage technology to address pressing social and environmental issues. Third-level students studying STEM subjects at Irish universities or leaving certificate students considering a thirdlevel course in STEM are eligible to apply. There is a €250K scholarship fund for the programme with the 50 top performing students each receiving €5,000. The 2022 ‘Seeds for the Future’ programme will be limited to 100 students with the course taking place on 24 – 31 October.

Important dates: To apply, students should send their CV, a transcript of their academic records, and an essay of 400 - 600 words or a 2-3 minute motivation video reflecting their interests and why they should be chosen to take part, to seedsireland@huawei.com. The deadline for submissions is 10 October.

Fulbright Scholarships

The Fulbright Programme was founded in 1946 and is the largest and most prestigious US international exchange programme in the world, offering opportunities in more than 165 countries worldwide. The Fulbright Commission in Ireland annually awards scholarships for Irish and EU citizens to study, research or teach in the United States, and for Americans to do the same in Ireland. Since its formation, more than 2,500 postgraduate students, scholars, artists, professionals and Irish language teachers have participated in the program between the two countries. Candidates can apply for Fulbright scholarships to undertake Masters degrees, PhDs, or part of their PhD programmes, or to undertake research and lecture in an organisation of their choice in the US Irish language teachers can also apply to teach Irish at one of Fulbright’s partner colleges or universities in the USA. With an emphasis on cultural immersion and building long-term academic and professional connections, the Fulbright programme selects excellent candidates from all disciplines ranging science, health, technology, law, business, arts and culture. The Commission welcomes applications from diverse candidates. Irish citizens and EU citizens who have lived in the Republic for the last five or more years are eligible to apply.

Important dates: The 2023-2024 Fulbright Irish Award Application period runs 31 August-27 October 2022. See: fulbright.ie

Lidl

Applications for Lidl’s graduate management programme opens in September every year and offers exposure to all areas of the business, entrants spending time in store, in the warehouses and at head office. The company said it will be looking to hire people for many different areas of the business and is actively seeking suitable candidates that will join the teams in administration, central services, commercial and retail operations. The programme consists of several modules, with participants receiving a bespoke training plan based on their career path and current skills.

Important dates: Applying to the programme is simple: graduates selected to interview will complete a straightforward interview process with the chance to present to directors. The programme offers a base salary of €37,500 per annum. Individuals on the programme can also expect to be able to work remotely two days per week. Web:https://jobs.lidl.ie/studentsgraduates

KPMG

Professional services firm KPMG intends to recruit 450 graduates across its Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Galway offices for the upcoming grad programme cohort. The company is looking to attract graduates from a wide range of disciplines, with a particular emphasis on business graduates, including accounting, finance, commerce and STEM students, given the wide range of clients the company works with. The company said they are also seeking graduates from sustainability and arts disciplines who have an interest in a career in business. Employees are working between home, office and client sites. There is an online application form on the KPMG careers website, where graduates are asked to include academic results information, career motivation, achievements and interests.

Important dates: The programme has just opened for applications and the closing date is mid-October. Interviews will commence late October and early November. Typically KPMG hires students who are in their last year of study, and they join the firm postgraduation. The company said it hasn’t yet determined the salaries for the new graduates yet, as it carries out a survey of the market each autumn and decides on the salary then. Web: www.kpmg.ie/ careers

Aldi

The ALDI Graduate Area Management Programme is a 12-month opportunity which offers graduates an opportunity to pursue a career in retail management. After just 15 weeks of the programme, graduates will take on a significant amount of responsibility including the management of an ALDI store. Graduates will work instore for six months, before transitioning to a period of shadowing experienced Area Managers, and training with ALDI’s office teams. Following the year-long programme, fully qualified Area Managers will then put their comprehensive training into practice by taking responsibility for up to four ALDI stores. Throughout their careers, successful Area Managers are offered the opportunity to go on an international secondment, working as an Area Manager in another ALDI south country or leading a team in one of ALDI’s international head offices.

Important dates: Interested parties can apply for the programme from September 19th until October 31st, 2022. More information is available on ALDI’s dedicated website: aldirecruitment.ie/ area-manager-programme/graduateareamanager- programme.

IMI

IMI offers a Graduate Development programme which is delivered on a consortium basis, bringing graduates from different organisations and sectors together. The graduates and their employer organisations benefit from this cross sectoral learning as part of the programme experience. The programme is tailored to give graduates the commercial acumen, leadership and people skills needed in the workplace, with particular emphasis on problem solving, critical thinking, communications, and working in teams. IMI develop hundreds of graduates each year across sectors like Retail, Technology, Food, Financial Services, Construction, Telecommunications, and in the public sector, making the IMI one of the biggest providers of graduate development in Ireland. The programme takes graduates out of the classroom with outdoor activity-led learning. The activities are framed within specific learning objectives, designed to simulate a specific learning outcome, and are expertly debriefed to support the learner to translate the experience into immediately applicable new approaches and behaviours. Important dates The start date is 14 November 2022 and IMI employs approximately 25 graduates per cohort (the IMI generally has more than one cohort per year)

Important date: Application deadline date is the end of September. The 2022/23 programme will be delivered in a blended format. See: imi.ie

Central Bank

Central Bank of Ireland’s three-year graduate programme allows graduates to experience the diverse and unique work that we’re involved in. Graduates will have the opportunity to undertake a number of rotations by applying to one of three streams: 1. Data, Digital and Technology; 2. Supervision, Policy and Risk; 3. Actuarial. These rotations help accelerate the graduates’ development and learning, allowing them to improve their technical and interpersonal skills through meaningful and challenging work. The Central Bank of Ireland offers graduates the opportunity to participate in our One Bank Curriculum, an accredited academic programme – developed in collaboration with the Institute of Bankers and University College Dublin, and designed to meet the technical training needs of Central Bank employees. The Central Bank offers graduates hybrid working to balance the flexibility that working from home provides with the value of a collaborative office environment.

Important date: Applications for the Central Bank 2023 graduate programme will opened on 20 September. See: centralbank.ie