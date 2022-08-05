Large primary school class sizes a ‘national embarassment’, says union

It is a “crying shame” and a “lingering national embarrassment” that more than 66,000 primary school pupils were in classes with 30 pupils or more in the last academic year, a teaching union has said.

Department of Education figures show 2,120 classes had 30 or more pupils last year, with some in Co Monaghan having 39 students and others in the south and west regions having 38.

The data were provided to Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, who said the quality of education received by “too many of our children is being affected by high-class sizes”.

“There are countless classes that are far too big, in buildings too small and not fit for purpose. I urge the Minister to urgently address this issue,” he said, adding that measures ought to be announced in the budget.

He said there were 208 classes with 30 or more pupils in the Cork County Council area and other areas with high numbers included South Dublin County Council (142), Galway County Council (108), Meath (113) and Limerick (106).

“These figures are shocking,” he said. “In 2021, there were classes with as many as 37 pupils in Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly and Wexford. Classes of 38 pupils in Cork County Council, Limerick, Galway City Council and Laois. Classes with 39 pupils in Monaghan. This is unacceptable.”

The Cork South-Central TD said Sinn Féin would put an end to classes with more than 30 children and “never allow them to return”.

‘Crying shame’

The pupil-teacher ratio was due to reach a historic low of 25:1 in the last academic year, though this is still a way off the EU average of 20:1 and about 21:1 in those states who are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation general secretary John Boyle said it was “a crying shame” that 66,104 pupils were expected to cope in 2,120 Irish primary classrooms containing 30 or more pupils.

“This is simply unacceptable and unless it is addressed quickly, it will remain a major barrier to the post-pandemic recovery needed in primary education,” he said. “It is now over 20 years since the then minister for education, now An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, stated that ‘there was no place in a modern education system for overcrowded classes’. Yet, in 2022, only one in six primary pupils is fortunate to learn in a class below the EU average of 20.”

Mr Boyle said measures to reduce class sizes should be announced in the budget in order to end “this lingering national embarrassment and provide equal opportunities for Ireland’s children with their European counterparts”.