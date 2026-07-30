Portland Row pitch saved from development following Kellie Harrington-backed campaign

Kellie Harrington with local residents at Aldborough Place, off Portland Row, last year, highlighting their opposition to plans to construct housing on a space used by locals for play/sports/recreation. Photograph: Alan Betson

Planning permission to build 49 homes on a recreational area of Portland Row, Dublin city, has been overturned following a campaign backed by Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington and other well-known figures from the area.

Dublin City Council (DCC) had granted permission in December for the development, which was to provide eight three-bedroom houses and 41 apartments on the site, known as the Strand pitch, and a playground and sports area on Aldborough Place.

They were to be built on the pitch and an adjacent council depot and to be managed by the housing agency, Tuath.

Harrington was among those who appealed the decision to An Coimisiún Pleanála and was an active figure in a campaign to save the space, backed by international footballers Troy Parrott and Olivia O’Toole as well as film-maker Jim Sheridan, who grew up in the area.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who was also among the appellants, welcomed the An Coimisiún Pleanála decision that has yet to be published but has been sent to the parties involved.

She described it as a “huge victory for the local community and for common sense”.

Double Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has joined her local community in fighting to save a games pitch near Dublin's Portland Row. Video: Alan Betson

“Communities should never be forced to choose between housing and spaces like this in Portland Row for our young people to play,” she said on Thursday.

“This pitch is very important for the young people of the local area. It’s a place where they can play safely, enjoy games, develop their sports skills and make friends. Now that the pitch is saved, we need a plan from Dublin City Council to develop it to its full potential for generations of children from this community.”

‘Develop this space’

The Social Democrats TD for the area, Daniel Ennis, a former League of Ireland footballer, also welcomed the decision and called for the council to improve the facility.

“We must now work with Dublin City Council to develop this space and grow its use for sporting, recreational and community purposes, alongside a new plan for housing on the adjacent site,” Ennis said.

In a joint statement, Tuath and Dublin City Council said they “noted” the decision and welcomed “the clarity it provides”, but said it “will inevitably impact the delivery of much-needed new social homes in Dublin’s north inner city”.

They “will carefully consider the board’s findings and identify a new way forward to deliver these high-quality homes via collaboration and engagement with the local community and other key stakeholders,” the statement said.

“The shared objective to deliver safe, secure social homes to help meet the significant housing need of the area remains paramount.”