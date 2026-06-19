Services resume on Luas red line after crash in Dublin 1

Red Line Luas services have been suspended between Connolly Station and The Point. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Luas red line services have resumed after an “incident” at Mayor Square in Dublin 1 led to their partial suspension on Friday evening.

“All red line services are operating normally,” Transdev, the light rail network operator, said in a post on social media.

The disruption which led to services ceasing between Connolly and The Point was caused by a crash between a tram and a car, The Irish Times understands.

In a statement at 7pm, Luas operator Transdev said services were disrupted following an “incident at Mayor Square”. The company apologised “for any inconvenience caused”.

Luas services in the city centre were disrupted on Monday evening when a man aged in his 70s was fatally injured after being struck by a tram on Marlborough Street.