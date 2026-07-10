Lidl to close one south Dublin store and revamp another

The Lidl store in Deansgrange, Dublin, is set to close following nearly 20 years in business

German discount retailer Lidl is set to close its Deansgrange store in south Co Dublin after nearly 20 years in business..

The supermarket group said it would consolidate its operations at a redeveloped flagship store on Pottery Road, just over a kilometre away.

“We have outgrown our current store and this move will allow us to provide the local community with a larger, modern and more sustainable shopping environment specifically designed to meet the needs of the area,” a spokeswoman from Lidl said.

Lidl has had a store on Pottery Road in Dún Laoghaire for a number of years. It is currently closed for upgrading as part of Lidl’s €600 million five-year expansion strategy.

The Pottery Road store is expected to open later this year with the Deansgrange outlet closing before the year end.

[ Lidl to shut landmark south Dublin store in final quarter of 2026Opens in new window ]

“This new store will represent the future of Lidl in Ireland, offering an enhanced range, improved accessibility and a premier shopping experience for the families and residents of the surrounding areas,” the spokeswoman added.

Lidl said there would be no job losses as a result of the store closure, with all the staff currently employed at Deansgrange to be redeployed to the outlet at Pottery Road.

The Deansgrange store, located at the junction of Kill Lane and Clonkeen Road, opened in 2007. The 14,402sq ft retail unit and its 120-space double-basement car park has been put on the market through BNP Paribas Real Estate with a guide price of €4 million.