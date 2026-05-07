Dublin

New Dublin Fire Brigade recruits will serve city with ‘pride and honour’

Probationary firefighters went through 18 weeks of ‘intense training’

Celebrations by some of the 35 Dublin Fire Brigade new recruits. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Celebrations by some of the 35 Dublin Fire Brigade new recruits. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Thu May 07 2026 - 19:381 MIN READ

Thirty-five new recruits to Dublin Fire Brigade have been told they will serve the city with “pride and honour”.

A passing-out parade for the latest recruits was held at the training centre in Marino on Thursday.

Dublin City Council said they went through 18 weeks of “intense training” before the parade, which was attended by their families, Lord Mayor Ray McAdam and Chief Fire Officer Greg O’Dwyer.

The recruits are now probationary firefighters and will continue to develop their skills, while going on to complete a two-year paramedic programme.

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O’Dwyer said: “Every one of you here today is following in the footsteps of a long line of first responders who have carried the badges of their fire service with pride and honour.

“You are entrusted with that duty and I am confident you will carry it out faithfully. I wish you all a long and happy career with Dublin Fire Brigade.”

A new class of recruits will start their training in June. – PA

A star wars theme display by the 35 Dublin Fire Brigade new recruits from class 2026 who graduated. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
A star wars theme display by the 35 Dublin Fire Brigade new recruits from class 2026 who graduated. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
An exercise shown by the new recruits in Marino. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
An exercise shown by the new recruits in Marino. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

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