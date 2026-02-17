Dublin nightclub rejects claims by Hoxton Hotel they are not seeking to ‘curtail’ nightlife

Rooms belonging to the Hoxton Hotel extend above Yamamori Izakaya on South Great Georges Street in Dublin city centre.

The owners of Dublin restaurant and bar Yamamoto Izakaya, have hit back at complaints made by the neighbouring Hoxton Hotel amid claims of late night noise.

The restaurant’s owners said they find it “extremely difficult” to accept claims made by the new hotel, which is seeking an injunction against the nightclub, that they are not seeking to “curtail cultural or nightlife activity”.

The hotel, formerly known as the Central Hotel on Dublin’s Exchequer Street, adjoins Yamamori Izakaya, which has operated for decades as a restaurant and bar, which plays live music several nights a week.

Hoxton Hotel made headlines last week after seeking an injunction against Yamamori Izakaya over the alleged late-night noise.

The Hoxton claimed complaints from its guests due to late-night music from Yamamori Izakaya has resulted in the withdrawal of 31 of its 129 bedrooms.

In a statement last week, the group behind the Hoxton, Trinity Hospitality, said it “has been seeking to engage constructively with Yamamori Izakaya since late November to conduct joint acoustic testing across both the restaurant unit and the hotel bedrooms”.

The hotel group said the testing had not yet happened, leaving it with “no choice but to seek this injunction”.

Yamamori offered to install sound-limiting devices and suggested that the hotel be soundproofed during its refurbishment.

The Hoxton says it did install “extensive sound-mitigation measures” during the refurbishment, but it now wants “further acoustic works on the Yamamori side”.

On Friday, the Hoxton said acoustic testing had now been agreed to go ahead.

In a new statement issued on Tuesday, Yamamori Izakaya’s management team said they found it difficult to believe the company “would like to see us thrive” and found the hotels’ actions “inconsistent with these sentiments”.

“It is also hard to accept the company’s claim that it had no choice but to seek the injunction, it chose not to provide the requested information which would have facilitated a meeting between the respective experts immediately,” the statement said.

“When the company raised the matter in late November 2025, we immediately agreed to meet to discuss the issue and requested information about the sound attenuation measures that were installed,” they said.

Yamamori Izakaya claimed they only received the requested information from Hoxton on Tuesday morning.

“Rather than provide this information in a timely manner the company sought an injunction,” they said.

“The company’s claim that we have not engaged and have acted unreasonably is incorrect and should not have been made. The agreed testing on 14th and 15th February 2026 was of limited use save that it highlighted several issues that the company will have to clarify,” the statement said.

“We are now analysing the technical data that we had originally asked for in November last year,” it concluded.

A petition entitled Save Yamamori Izakaya From Being Shut Down has been created on Uplift with a protest taking place on South Great George’s Street at 6pm on Tuesday.

Speakers will include musician and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, Robbie Kitt, representing Praxis Union, and a Palestinian artist and activist Manal Mahamid.