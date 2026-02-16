Fines of €25,000, vehicles seized and threat of prison for M50 toll evaders

Fines of up to €25,000, the seizure of lorries, vans and cars and potential six-month prison sentences for failure to pay the M50 toll charges have been defended by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

“Enforcement is about fairness for the 97 per cent of the road users who use the M50 and who do pay their toll,” the roads authority said.

The organisation, which is the parent body to eFlow, the barrier-free electronic tolling system on Dublin’s M50, was commenting after Dublin District Court imposed fines of up to €25,000 on 22 car, van and truck drivers who failed to appear in court in January.

On January 19th, nicknamed “Blue Monday” for its association with seasonal gloom, the court imposed a cumulative total of €428,000 on errant motorists.

The tolling system allows vehicles to pass between junctions 6 and 7 of the M50 without stopping, using cameras to record license plates; eFlow provides a range of billing and payment options including video tolling and tags.

On the M50, about 4,000 journeys a day – based on three per cent of the annual average daily traffic figures – remain unpaid.

For these motorists, the consequences can be severe. According to an internal TII report, a total of 50 vehicle owners have been given the maximum fine of €25,000 by the courts for evading tolls. The number of tolls dodged ranged from 81 to 1,502. Vehicles involved have ranged from private cars and commercial vans to articulated trucks.

The TII report notes the courts typically take into account the number of unpaid passages, whether there were any payments made and the number of letters issued to the vehicle owners.

The report also notes it is a criminal offence for a motorist not to pay the tolls. In the past the courts have imposed a total of five bench warrants for the arrest of drivers. One of these was for the owner of a vehicle which had passed the barrier-free toll 2,208 times.

In February 2023, Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors for TII proceeded with a High Court summons against a commercial company with a very large debt because of their toll evasion on the M50. This resulted in the sheriff seizing several of the company’s vehicles.

“The seizing of the vehicles encouraged this company to resolve their debt and ensured their compliance going forward,” said TII’s director of corporate communications, Sean O’Neill.

In 2025 alone, Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors sent more than 850 cases to the sheriff to retrieve the debt owed. This resulted in 74 vehicles being seized by the sheriff from toll-evading motorists.

O’Neill urged drivers to do the easier thing and pay their toll correctly. “If you have missed your payment deadline to pay by 8pm the following day of your travel, get in touch with M50 eFlow and they will work with you to resolve the issue,” he said.