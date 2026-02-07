Brendan Behan ‘took the language of the streets and proved it belonged on the page’

Rupert and Guy Walker, grandsons of Brendan Behan, at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque marking Behan's childhood home on Russell Street in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

A lively rendition of The Auld Triangle was performed at the unveiling of a plaque honouring playwright, poet and novelist Brendan Behan outside his former Dublin home on Saturday.

The performance, led by musicians Glen Hansard and Josh O’Keefe, took place outside 13 Russell Street, close to Croke Park, where Behan grew up.

The Auld Triangle was written by Dick Shannon about life in Mountjoy Prison but was brought to fame when Behan included it in his 1954 play The Quare Fellow.

Glen Hansard with his son Christy and partner Marie at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque marking the home of Brendan Behan. Photograph: Alan Betson

On February 7th, two days before his birthday, Behan was remembered by Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam as a “fearless, unmistakably Dublin writer, a man who took the language of the streets and proved it belonged on the page and on the stage”.

“His work gave voice to lived experience and working-class Dublin, with all its wit, tenderness and hard truth,” the Fine Gael councillor said.

“Dublin has always been a city that lives by its stories. They are carried in our streets and in our conversations ... that is why our designation as a Unesco City of Literature feels less like a title and more like recognition of who we already are.”

Two of Behan’s grandchildren, Guy and Rupert Walker, were present for the unveiling. Guy Walker said they “are extremely proud to have our grandfather honoured in this way”.

Walker, who never got to meet his grandfather as he died in 1964 aged just 41, said “it has been a privilege to get to know him through his writings, his plays, his songs, and his poetry”.

Rupert and Guy Walker, grandsons of Brendan Behan, with Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam. Photograph: Alan Betson

“As a student, I spent years living not far from here in East Wall. I was fortunate to hear stories and tales from those that knew him or had the chance to meet him,” he said. “Every year, those people get fewer, and many of the stories get forgotten. So the more reminders there are of this city’s great artists, the better for all future generations, so they can remember those who have made Dublin so unique.”

Walker said it was “very fitting” that the plaque was being placed on Russell Street.

“He spent much of his childhood here and many of the great characters in his plays and works are inspired by the people who lived here.”

He said some of his favourite Behan works were Borstal Boy, his autobiographical novel telling the story of his time spent incarcerated in England at the age of 16, and his short story The Confirmation Suit.

“Even his jokey remarks, his comments, his books are still very relevant for people,” added Walker.

Poet Theo Dorgan, screenwriter Peter Sheridan and film-maker Alan Gilsenan also spoke at the event.

The decision to erect the plaque was made by the Dublin City Council Commemorations and Naming Committee. Behan’s is the 73rd commemorative plaque to be unveiled across Dublin.