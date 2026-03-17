Crime & Law

Man dies in family apartment after Cork City street stabbing

Gardaí are set to open a murder investigation into death of father of one

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal stabbing near Knapps Square and Lower John Street in Cork city
Gardaí at the scene of a fatal stabbing near Knapps Square and Lower John Street in Cork city
Barry Roche
Tue Mar 17 2026 - 08:542 MIN READ

Gardaí in Cork are set to open a murder investigation following the death of a man (31) in a stabbing in the city on Monday evening.

The man, a Ukrainian national and father of one, had returned to the flat he shared with his wife and young child at Camden Court between Carroll’s Quay and Knapp’s Square sometime after 7pm.

He then left to go out for some food but was stabbed on nearby Lower John Street shortly after 8pm. He managed to make his way back to the apartment at Camden Quay before collapsing.

His wife raised the alarm and paramedics attended, but they were unable to save him, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE

Trump’s envoy warned Ireland was losing US business, records show

Irish woman who fled ‘very wealthy’ husband in UAE over alleged abuse granted safety order

Fintan O’Toole: Trump’s war on Iran could spell the end of the EU

‘Like an overcrowded prison’: Travellers will ‘resist’ forcible removal from Dublin site

His body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where State Pathologist, Dr SallyAnne Collis will carry out a postmortem today.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Watercourse Road Garda station, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

Gardaí sealed off the apartment in Camden Court where the man died and a section of Lower John Street where they believe he was fatally assaulted.

They carried out a preliminary examination of both scenes, and it is expected further examinations will be done today.

Gardaí have begun door-to-door inquiries and harvesting CCTV footage from the area.

They have not released the name of the dead man and will not do so until all next of kin are notified. A family liaison officer has been appointed.

The victim’s wife and child were last night taken to other accommodation to allow Garda technical experts examine their apartment.

Camden Court is a four-storey-high block of apartments built in the mid-2000s just across the Christy Ring Bridge from the Cork Opera House heading towards Blackpool and Mallow.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times