Man dies in family apartment after Cork City street stabbing

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal stabbing near Knapps Square and Lower John Street in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork are set to open a murder investigation following the death of a man (31) in a stabbing in the city on Monday evening.

The man, a Ukrainian national and father of one, had returned to the flat he shared with his wife and young child at Camden Court between Carroll’s Quay and Knapp’s Square sometime after 7pm.

He then left to go out for some food but was stabbed on nearby Lower John Street shortly after 8pm. He managed to make his way back to the apartment at Camden Quay before collapsing.

His wife raised the alarm and paramedics attended, but they were unable to save him, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where State Pathologist, Dr SallyAnne Collis will carry out a postmortem today.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Watercourse Road Garda station, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

Gardaí sealed off the apartment in Camden Court where the man died and a section of Lower John Street where they believe he was fatally assaulted.

They carried out a preliminary examination of both scenes, and it is expected further examinations will be done today.

Gardaí have begun door-to-door inquiries and harvesting CCTV footage from the area.

They have not released the name of the dead man and will not do so until all next of kin are notified. A family liaison officer has been appointed.

The victim’s wife and child were last night taken to other accommodation to allow Garda technical experts examine their apartment.

Camden Court is a four-storey-high block of apartments built in the mid-2000s just across the Christy Ring Bridge from the Cork Opera House heading towards Blackpool and Mallow.