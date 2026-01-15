Dublin

Woman injured by falling glass on Dublin’s Grafton Street

It appears a section of glass fell from a second-floor window to street at well-known Weir & Sons jewellers

A woman was treated for injuries after being hit by falling glass outside Weir & Sons jewellers on Dublin's Grafton Street. Photograph: Katie Mellett
Katie Mellett
Thu Jan 15 2026 - 12:501 MIN READ

A woman has been injured after glass fell from an upper-storey window of a premises on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene outside the well-known Weir & Sons jewellers following the incident, which occurred shortly after 10am.

An area was cordoned off outside the shop where broken glass was swept up from the street.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene. Photograph: Katie Mellett
The injured woman was attended by ambulance staff but the extent of her injuries was unknown.

It appears a section of glass fell from a second-floor window on to the street below. It is not yet known what caused it to break.

Weir & Sons said it was investigating the incident and declined to comment further.

The street remained open to pedestrians.

