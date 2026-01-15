Woman injured by falling glass on Dublin’s Grafton Street

A woman was treated for injuries after being hit by falling glass outside Weir & Sons jewellers on Dublin's Grafton Street. Photograph: Katie Mellett

A woman has been injured after glass fell from an upper-storey window of a premises on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene outside the well-known Weir & Sons jewellers following the incident, which occurred shortly after 10am.

An area was cordoned off outside the shop where broken glass was swept up from the street.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene. Photograph: Katie Mellett

The injured woman was attended by ambulance staff but the extent of her injuries was unknown.

It appears a section of glass fell from a second-floor window on to the street below. It is not yet known what caused it to break.

Weir & Sons said it was investigating the incident and declined to comment further.

The street remained open to pedestrians.