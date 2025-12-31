Five injured in suspected arson attack on house in Finglas, north Dublin

Two women and three teenagers - two girls and one boy - were injured in the suspected arson attack. Photograph: Frank Miller / The Irish Times keywords murder, gardai, incident, crime, security, news, Garda

Five people have been injured in a house fire in Finglas, Co Dublin.

The fire, which is being treated as arson by gardaí, took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the scene Creston Avenue at about 12.45am.

The local fire service extinguished the fire and five occupants of the house were brought by ambulance to James Connolly Memorial and Temple Street Children’s hospitals.

A woman in her 40s, a woman in her 20s and three teenagers - two girls and one boy - were injured.

The injuries to the woman in her 40s and the boy are described as serious, while the other three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or noticed anything suspicious in the Creston area between midnight and 1am on Wednesday morning to make a report.

Anyone who may have video footage from the area between those times, including CCTV and dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 666 7500, the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.